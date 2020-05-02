Society

All Coimbatore’s favourite food joints that patrons are nostalgic for

From a hole-in-the-wall biryani place inside a fruit market to Annapoorna’s sambar vadai, there is a lot I can’t wait to eat again post-lockdown

The last time I ate biryani was two months ago. I had pushed and shoved through the packed entrance of a hole-in-the-wall restaurant, that I had tracked down deep into an old wholesale fruit market in Coimbatore. The first thing I did once inside was, take a deep breath of the masala-infused air. It felt like heaven. I found a seat next to a noisy bunch of boys and ordered mutton biryani and chilly chicken.

It was only after I wolfed it all down did I realise that there was not a single window in the entire restaurant, and the only ventilation was from an exhaust fan that puttered away deep inside the kitchen. Until I walked out, I had focussed on nothing but what was on my plate.

This is the first thing I want to do is eat outside and not worry about anything other than the food. To rub shoulders with fellow meat-lovers; to nod at the pot-bellied security guard at the biryani place I frequent; to stand in queue for a glass of tender coconut sherbet at a popular stall on the street (then feel full half-way through and wonder who on earth would buy a tall glass of sherbet after a heavy meal); to hunt for a parking space for my scooter in front of the ever-crowded Kovai Biriyani Hotel; to wait on the plastic stool outside Unnimaya Chaat Centre as the anna there drops masala-coated mushrooms into hot oil…

I want to huff and puff my way through the crowded streets of Town Hallfor vadais and bajjis from that shop that does not have a name board; I want to have thick, sweet coffee from Aroma Bakery and round it off with an egg puff. Make that two. I want samosa from that Rajasthani tea stall near my home.

I want to smile at the senior waiter at Annapoorna who brings my sambar vadai; to annoy the soan papdi seller on the bicycle by not handing him the correct change for a small paper cone filled with the fluffy white sweet… After lockdown, I want to eat heartily, but mostly, I want to see all the familiar faces I associate with my favourite food joints.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
The Hindu MetroPlus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 2, 2020 3:36:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/society/all-coimbatores-favourite-food-joints-that-patrons-are-nostalgic-for/article31488356.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY