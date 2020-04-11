Akshaya Patra Foundation distributes cooked meals and relief kits

The Akshaya Patra Foundation is involved in relief measures around the country. Chanchalapathi Dasa, Vice-Chairman, Akshaya Patra Foundation, spoke to MetroPlus regarding their work. Excerpts.

Could you tell us about the relief measures you have put in place?

The Akshaya Patra Foundation is working with the Government to provide relief during these difficult times. When the lockdown to contain COVID-19 outbreak was announced, vulnerable communities were among the most affected. We started working with State Governments and civic bodies to provide relief. With the support of various government agencies, partners, donors, volunteers and well-wishers, we started serving freshly cooked meals.

In Karnataka, we initiated food relief with the Labour Department of the Government of Karnataka and distributed one lakh food relief kits with essential groceries sufficient for 42 meals. We also worked with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to serve cooked meals in the city.

Individual donors, such as Infosys founder, Narayana Murthy and his family, contributed ₹10 crore to the endeavour, enabling us to distribute nearly 1.33 lakh food relief kits (equivalent to over 55,00,000 meals) in different locations across India.

We are providing kits to migrant daily-wage earners, construction labourers, industrial workers, and people who are unemployed and unable to provide food for their families. In several locations across Karnataka, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, NCR, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Chhattisgarh, we are serving cooked meals to these communities as well. In Bhilwara, we are supplying cooked meals to the quarantine facilities as well as the medical staff on duty. Similarly, in Pune, we are feeding three meals a day to people in quarantine.

With schools being closed now, what is the status of Akshaya Patra food distribution in schools?

As the implementing partner of the Government’s flagship Mid-Day Meal (MDM) Scheme, we are committed to providing wholesome meals to children. We are in touch with the concerned authorities and will follow their directives to ensure that nutrition is delivered to children.

What goes into each food relief kit?

The kits contain essential provisions based on the local palate. The kits being distributed in Bengaluru, for instance, contain 5 kilograms of rice 1 kilogram of tuar dal, half a litre of oil, spices, sambar and rasam powder, and vegetables with a long shelf-life, such as potato and pumpkin. In North India, the kits include wheat flour and garam masala among other things.

How many meals and kits have you distributed so far?

As of April 9, Akshaya Patra and the associate foundations have served 13,039,894 (13 million) meals — 4,957,260 (4.9 million) cooked meals and 193,470 food relief kits. In Karnataka, we have distributed 1,44,512 food relief kits, in Bengaluru and Hubli and served over 2,53,000 cooked meals in Bengaluru, Ballari, Hubli and Mysore.

This has been a collaborative effort with various stakeholders — the Government, corporate and individual donors, missionaries, volunteer groups, and Akshaya Patra staff. We have set up packaging centres in various locations where our staff and volunteers pack relief kits before their distribution.

In Bengaluru, Home Guards and Civil Defence personnel, corporate volunteers from organisations such as Infosys Foundation and Biocon, and volunteer groups like Inspiring Indians and Corona Warriors have been playing a key role in packing and distribution.

In several locations, we are using our kitchen units to cook and distribute breakfast, lunch and dinner for people in need. Orientation on personal hygiene, hand sanitization, and social distancing has been conducted for everyone involved in the relief feeding efforts.