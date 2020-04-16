Aid for priests and Vaidikas

With temples closed for public worship, the priests are facing the brunt of the financial crunch caused by the lockdown (see ‘Once upon a time when temples were under a lockdown’

https://www.thehindu.com/society/history-and-culture/once-upon-a-time-when-temples-were-under-a-

lockdown/article31237418.ece).

While individuals have come forward to support a few families during the crisis, Sri Pratyaksha Charitable Trust has been collecting contributions from devotees, which is being disbursed. So far, two instalments of ₹1,000 each have been given with the blessings of Sri Sankara Vijayendra Saraswati, 70th head of Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Pitam. About 500 archakas belonging to North Arcot, South Arcot, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Pondicherry, Tiruvarur and Kumbakonam, Nagapattinam, Ramanathapuram districts of Tamil Nadu. state. The first list of about 350 archakas was collected and money disbursed last week.

With news percolating to the grassroots, among the beneficiaries are priests from the rural areas and remote hamlets. And the alumnae of Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Pitam Saiva Agama Patasala in Kanchipuram and Sirkazhi serving in temples in the State. The Trust, is planning to extend this support for the next month too. Those who wish to support the Trust may send the money to Sri Pratyaksha Charitable Trust, A/c 049001000645148, IFSC CIUB0000049, CUB Anna Salai Branch, Chennai.

Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peeta Vaidika Dharma Rakshana Sabha has disbursed ₹3,000 each to 144 Vaidikas facing financial crunch. The Sabha is doing this with the blessings of the Kanchi Acharya and the support of Veda vidwans and philanthropists. A similar disbursement was made early this month to 225 indigent Vaidikas. Aid was also extended to those assisting Vaidikas. Besides, units of the Kanchi Math in various parts of the country are reaching essential items to those in need in their neighbourhoods.

Message from Pontiff

In his message for the Tamil New Year, the Kanchi Acharya exhorted people to pray for the welfare of mankind. “Stay where you are and observe the rituals appropriate for the occasion. On New Year, it is considered a good augury to wake up to the sight of auspicious things, which denote prosperity. It is done with the hope that the rest of the year also will be pleasant. Worship of the cow, elephant and horse takes place at many temples during dawn. This is to spread positive vibrations. Let’s pray for mankind to emerge from this health crisis stronger. Unity, compassion and social awareness are absolutely essential to overcome this situation. Pujas and rituals are conducted in all temples for global welfare, which should be our collective prayer too,” said the Acharya, from the Sri Matam camp in Thenambakkam.