Against the odds?

South’s three-diamond bid was natural and game forcing. North’s three-spade bid was ambiguous. Did he have a big hand for diamonds or was he worried about clubs? South couldn’t bid three no trump with two little clubs so he bid four diamonds. North’s five-club cue bid showed slam interest in diamonds so South bid the slam. A good auction.

South won the opening club lead with dummy’s ace and led a diamond to the ace, hoping for the king to fall. The king didn’t, but the jack did. South had to discard his remaining club before leading another trump. Should he play on spades or hearts? The spade suit seems to offer the best chance, as there are more missing spades than hearts — hence less chance of an enemy ruff. The fall of the jack of diamonds, however, changed South’s focus from spades to hearts.

A ruff by East wouldn’t hurt, as it would be with the king of trumps presumably. Should West have both missing diamonds, however, he would be ruffing in front of dummy and that could be handled. Declarer led a heart to dummy’s queen, a heart back to his ace, and then the king of hearts. Had West ruffed high, dummy’s club would have been discarded. West ruffed low, so dummy over-ruffed and South switched to spades. The third high spade provided a parking place for the losing club and West was held to one trump trick. Nicely played!

