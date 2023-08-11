ADHD, autism | Diagnosed neurodivergent as an adult. Now what?

August 11, 2023 02:45 pm | Updated August 10, 2023 08:08 pm IST

My son was 11 when he was diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). I remember feeling a range of emotions when I read the report — denial, anger, guilt. I couldn’t stop thinking that if I’d found out sooner, I could have done more.

ADHD is a neurodevelopmental disorder (ND), which influences how the brain functions and develops, causing challenges in social, cognitive, and emotional regulation. ND encompasses a range of conditions, including autism spectrum disorder (ASD), intellectual disabilities, and learning, communication and motor disorders.

My son’s diagnosis left me hungry for more information. It was on the platform formerly known as Twitter that I came across thousands of candid accounts from neurodivergent people. But it was the stories of those getting diagnosed as adults that I kept returning to. If a diagnosis at age 11 felt late, what did it feel like to discover you were neurodivergent at 21, 38, 46, or 67?

Clinical psychologist Nidhi Singhal has spent over two decades working with people of all ages on the autism spectrum at Action for Autism in New Delhi, where she’s the director of research and training. But she says that much of her work now is focused on adults because of the sheer quantum of queries for assessments and support. In 2022-23, Action for Autism received approximately 100 queries from adults, 66 of which converted into full assessments, she shares.

Dr. Singhal attributes this influx to an increase in awareness, easier access to information online, and even the COVID-19 lockdowns. “Even if they didn’t know they were on the spectrum, neurodivergent people were considered to be ‘difficult’ employees and often the first to be let go during the pandemic,” she tells me. “Many discovered they actually preferred the slower, quieter pace of the lockdown to how things were before, and they used this time to understand themselves better.”

Falling through the cracks

For Leela Vijayan, 46, an art therapist in Bengaluru, community-based work came to a halt during the lockdown. She spent some of her free time listening to podcasts. “One of the shows I followed was Creative Pep Talk hosted by Andy J. Pizza, an artist with ADHD. He spoke about being neurodivergent, and much of what he said resonated with me.”

It was another year before Vijayan decided to get assessed, a six-month-long process filled with tests and counselling. When the report came back with an ADHD diagnosis, she wasn’t entirely sure what to do with it. But since then, it has helped her reframe certain things about herself. “When something new catches my attention, I throw myself into it obsessively for months at a time, forgetting everything else,” she says. There are some household chores she cannot bring herself to do. “I’ve been called impulsive or lazy my entire life. But now I realise that these things are tied to my ADHD, so I’m trying to be kinder to myself.”

Vijayan says that talking to her husband and tween daughter about her ADHD has enabled her to ask for and get help. “My daughter’s been very understanding and has often told me ‘I’m sorry you’re going through this’. She also has a few friends with learning disabilities and ADHD, so she understands that a diagnosis has real-life effects.”

But for many who are neurodivergent, access and support are challenging. Riddhi Dastidar, 31, is a Delhi-based writer with OCD and ADHD, the former first manifesting when they were in school. But it wasn’t until college that they received a formal diagnosis. How had their neurodiversity gone unnoticed for so long? “I was an introvert in school and would keep to myself,” they share. “I did well in my studies with minimum effort, and wasn’t bothering teachers or being disruptive in class. So, they didn’t pay much attention to me.”

This is common. Neurodivergent children who do well academically often go undetected, because, Dr. Singhal says bluntly, they aren’t causing trouble for the adults in their lives. Girls tend to face this more often than boys, and many women don’t get diagnosed till their 30s or 40s, when ‘life becomes unbearable’. That’s how Komal Basith, 38, a former beauty editor and now influencer based in Bengaluru, felt. She was diagnosed with ADHD and ASD earlier this year.

“I’ve had anxiety, and been on medication for most of my life. But after the birth of my second child, I started spiralling. Even the most basic of tasks like scheduling a dentist appointment felt impossible. I couldn’t function anymore,” says Basith. It was meeting an acquaintance who had just received an ADHD diagnosis that prompted her to get herself assessed.

She’s been candid about her journey on Instagram, where she has 49K followers. “I’m a huge oversharer, so it seemed perfectly normal to share this part of my life,” she says. “People have been very supportive, and so many women have messaged after seeing my stories, saying ‘This is me!’ or ‘I’m going in for an assessment too.’”

Basith calls it a domino effect: where one person’s diagnosis leads to others in their social circles getting assessed.

All in the family

In Aalap Deboor’s case, both his partner and father found out they were on the spectrum thanks to his diagnosis. The 34-year-old media professional in Mumbai has had anxiety for much of his life and wanted to focus on his mental health during the lockdown. One of the books he read was NeuroTribes by Steve Silberman — and he related to everything written in it about children and autism. “When I showed the book to my mother she said, ‘He’s literally describing you’.”

In early 2022, as part of his assessment process, Aalap’s parents had to fill in a number of questionnaires. “While they were doing it, my mum turned to my dad and said ‘this form is talking about you too’,” he recalls.

Aalap’s father Ajay Deboor, 66, is an orthodontist who had a thriving practice in Mumbai for decades before retiring to Mangaluru. “I always knew Aalap and I shared similarities in behaviour and personality, but I didn’t know it was because we are both autistic,” says Dr. Ajay. He remembers how after a long day at his clinic, he would need to retire to a dark room alone and listen to music or watch a movie. “I realise now that the sensory overload was too much for me, but at the time, I couldn’t understand why I felt that way.” On his Instagram page @theautisticdoctor (which he started a month ago), Dr. Ajay shares his experiences, addresses stigma and advocates for more accommodations for those on the spectrum.

Rocky road to diagnosis

Posts tagged #ADHD on social media have over 20 billion views, and while creators say they’re trying to help spread awareness and reduce stigma around the condition, there are concerns that some posts might lead people to inaccurately self-diagnose themselves.

I ask Aalap’s partner Aditi Gangrade, who self-diagnosed herself as an autistic ADHD-er why she didn’t opt for a formal assessment? “Having to unmask in front of an assessor was deeply uncomfortable for me,” says the 25-year-old, who initially went for an assessment after taking the RAADS-R test on the Embrace Autism website. “You also need to delve into your past and bring family members or close friends into the process. My family isn’t ready to discuss my neurodivergence right now.” She discontinued the process and self-diagnosed herself.

“Diagnostic measures have not been altered, and today we live fast paced, instant gratification lives where we all struggle with a lack of patience and difficulty sustaining attention. Dopamine is being released all the time with things like social media and our phones affecting the reward mechanism of the brain. Our environments have changed drastically and many of us are overstimulated much of the time”Shevantika NandaA psychologist in private practice in Gurugram, who feels that many adults who take online tests may end up with a ‘you might have ADHD’ result

Gangrade feels that many who self-diagnose — especially women and those from marginalised communities — hesitate to talk about it, as they fear that it won’t be seen as valid. “But we need to talk about why people feel the need to opt for self-diagnosis in the first place,” she says.

One reason is the lacuna in neuro-affirmative therapists and occurrence of medical gaslighting. Dr. Singhal has heard from individuals about their “harrowing” experiences. “Some have been told ‘if you’ve come to ask for a diagnosis then you can’t be autistic’ or ‘you smile so you can’t be autistic’.”

But does a self-diagnosis affect the course of treatment available to adults? “I don’t think it matters; if you’re struggling, you’re struggling,” says Shevantika Nanda, a psychologist in Gurugram who works with adults with anxiety, depression, OCD and ADHD. “When I work with adults who have ADHD, I do a thorough history-taking session to understand their specific challenges and we come up with an intervention plan that helps them optimise their life. Sometimes they need counselling or help in setting up routines. If I believe medication will help, I refer them to a psychiatrist.”

Basith started taking medication for her ADHD recently and the difference it’s made has been recognisable. “It’s helped regulate my emotions and I’m much slower to ‘react’ to things,” she says. Dastidar is on medication for their OCD which “has transformed my life”. But it hasn’t been easy getting to this place. They received free therapy sessions while volunteering with an organisation during COVID-19, and the therapist subsequently offered a sliding scale. Without this, mental health support would have been difficult to afford.

In search of community Aalap realises that only a privileged few can afford and access post diagnostic support, and that people from marginalised communities are even less likely to be able to access help. It’s one of the reasons why he and Gangrade are using social media to create a space for conversations that are inclusive, nuanced and intersectional. They co-founded Much Much Media, a boutique storytelling studio, and their content and insights wing, Much Much Spectrum, has a 30,000-strong community where they aim to show the lived realities of people who are neurodivergent and disabled. One of their projects, Alag Hain Kam Nahi, is a mini series that chronicles the lived experiences of six neurodivergent and disabled individuals, promoting disability accommodations, agency, and advocacy.

Realities at the workplace

Rishabh Birla, a 27-year-old business graduate from Mumbai, was assessed with learning difficulties as a child, but it was only when he was 22 that he was diagnosed with autism. “I always knew there was something different about me. I had a hard time understanding social and emotional cues and growing up, I thought I was abnormal.” His diagnosis was an immense relief to him, but he faced pushback when sharing it with others. “I’m told I don’t look autistic and my autism is sometimes challenged because I went to school, have an MBA and work.”

He believes that neurodivergent people can be a great asset to work places, and there’s data to back him up. (JPMorgan Chase’s Autism at Work programme launched in 2017 found that neurodivergent employees in certain tech roles were 90% to 140% more productive than their neurotypical co-workers and some of the world’s largest autism hiring programmes have an employee retention rate of more than 90%.) Birla joined an MNC as a trainee analyst through their DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) programme in 2020. Unfortunately, it didn’t pan out the way he hoped it would. “There were five of us who were on the spectrum, and even though the organisation knew we were autistic, they did not take advantage of our capabilities and skills. Plus, there was little coordination or communication.” He is currently on a sabbatical from work to focus on his mental health and upskilling.

Some organisations have systems in place to ensure that neurodivergent employees feel more supported. SAP’s Autism at Work programme is a decade old. Kiran Venkataramanappa, who co-leads the initiative, says that any discrimination is handled via a legal grievance committee. “A support circle and buddy model addresses any challenge that our ND workforce might face and helps facilitate a smooth transition into the system.”

Alex Ouseph, technology director at Wells Fargo, India and Philippines, oversees the organisation’s neurodivergent hiring programme in the country. “After 14 weeks of training, covering employability and life skills, technology and banking basics, shortlisted candidates undergo a six-month internship before being onboarded as full-time employees,” shares Ouseph. “Throughout the training programme, we focus on empowering employees to advocate for themselves, ensuring their individual needs and aspirations are recognised and supported. We also conduct sensitisation sessions for all the teams that they’d be part of or interact with.” In 2022, 14 individuals became full-time employees of Wells Fargo, and in 2023, the number rose to 19.

Reduce stigma, build acceptance

But have enough organisations embraced the idea of hiring neurodivergent people? Nita Rajesh, an HR professional with 17+ years of experience currently leading the Talent, Learning, Compensation and DEI portfolio in Microland, feels that there’s still a long way to go. “I think one of the biggest stumbling blocks is a lack of awareness and understanding, and with that comes a fear of the unknown. Will this person be able to deliver? Can I put them in front of a client? Can I integrate them with the team? And given high attrition rates in organisations, as HR, we also ask ourselves — what happens to neurodivergent employees when their manager leaves?”

Gopika Kapoor helps organisations grapple with these questions in her capacity as a neurodiversity consultant. She says it is possible that organisations have plenty of neurodivergent people in their workforce already and just don’t know it. Her son Vir — who just turned 18 — was diagnosed with autism at the age of three. Her own journey to better understand and help her child led her to work at Ummeed Child Development Centre in Mumbai for a decade and write Beyond the Blue: Love, Life and Autism (2020).

Kapoor usually begins with the leadership or HR team to look at their processes, and how they can be tweaked to be neurodivergent friendly. “A simple example is an interview panel. For many people on the spectrum, anxiety is an accompanying condition. To come in and face a panel for an interview is intimidating. So I ask organisations to conduct interviews where the candidate meets the same panel, but one at a time. I suggest they share questions in advance and possibly reframe some of them. People who are neurodivergent might find abstract questions tricky, so ‘Where do you see yourself 10 years from now?’ may be difficult for them to answer.” She also stresses the need to train everyone in the organisation — starting from the housekeeping and security staff to the CEO.

While this growing swell of awareness is a beginning, the conversation around neurodivergence in India needs to come into our homes, classrooms and workplaces. Diagnosis and support needs to become more accessible and reach beyond the English-speaking, metro-dwelling privileged few. And perhaps most important of all, more neurotypical people must join the conversation.

When I first started writing this story I had an eye to the future, wondering what my son’s life might be like as he leaves home and goes out into the world. I’ve come to believe there will be an accepting, diverse, affirming community waiting for him — online and IRL.

The writer is a children’s book author (Loki Takes Guard) and columnist based in Bengaluru.

Tech intervention There are many tools out there for the neurodivergent community, including apps. It’s common to find promos for options such as Sensa (for ADHD) or HabitRPG (for autism) on social media and elsewhere. In India, YourDost has a vertical for autism and ADHD. “Many people tell us that they have ADHD traits — they’re not able to sit in one place, not able to focus, not vigilant,” says Jini K. Gopinath, chief psychology officer at YourDost. “The first level of support we offer is pharmacotherapy, where our psychiatrists prescribe drugs. Another method is psychotherapy, which starts with educating them about their symptoms and building awareness. Then we start with behavioural therapy [say, creating a timetable for your whole day] and cognitive retraining, where you focus on attention, concentration, memory, vigilance, problem solving, etc. There are a lot of new creative support systems available now.” ADHD comprises approximately 5%-8% of total cases on the app. Neha Mehrotra

