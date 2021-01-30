Add your favourite song to this green playlist

A Chennai resident starts an open-source collaborative platform that explores our relationship to natural resources through songs

Oh Re Taal Mile Nadii Ke Jal Mein

Nadi Mile Saagar Mein

Saagar Mile Kaun Se Jal Mein

Koi Jaane Naa

Lines of a song from the film Anokhi Raat that tugged at architect Mirra Kannan’s heartstrings.

“These lines (a rough translation being: Waters from the lake meet the river/ While the waters from the river meet the sea/ But who does the sea meet eventually/ Nobody can say) really spoke to me about how it is possible to relate to water and its journey on earth, through our own experiences,” says Mirra, a graduate of MESAI Academy of Architecture, who has initiated an online project ‘Ears of the Earth’ that documents songs relating to natural resources.

The open-source collaborative platform invites people to share songs about natural resources that impacted them the way the afore-mentioned song left an indelible impression on her.

These songs would go into a playlist.

She is unearthing folk songs on water and other natural resources, and trying to connect with the people to whom they are attributed.

Stating that there are a raft of songs that capture the joy of engaging with the natural environment, Mirra recalls one where a person inviting another for a walk in the forest: ‘Kaatuku poren naane, neeyum ennoda variya? Marangalil irikkum pazhangalai parithu, neeyum enakku thariya?’ (I'm going to the forest, would you like to come with me? Will you share with me the fruits that are plucked from the trees?)

Mirra, a member of Akarmaa Foundation, is a trained musician, plans to put these collections together, find meaningful translations and share it as an audio or video clip so that people develop a better understanding of nature.

“Music surpasses other forms of communication, and through melodies, one is imbued with a different form of hope. As much as you are singing for nature you are singing for yourself. And this would be an interesting way to explore our relationship with nature,” she says.

Those keen on knowing more about the initiative can check the Instagram page earsoftheearth.

Or write to earsoftheearth@gmail.com