Not just a cosy murder mystery but also a commentary on our ingrained hypocrisies

When Nita Pronovost aka Nita Prose, Editorial Director at Simon & Schuster Canada, who has mentored many New York Times bestselling authors, published her first novel, The Maid, it set bestseller lists on both sides of the Atlantic ablaze. And justifiably so. By the time you finish the book, you will be convinced that Prose deserves all the accolades she is getting.

Told from the point of view of the protagonist, Molly Gray, a room-cleaner in an upscale hotel, the novel starts with her discovery of the dead body of a wealthy guest, Mr. Blake, in his room. Molly is neurodivergent, lacking social skills, and the way she looks at things is different from the usual. Her explanation of things invites suspicion from the police, who eventually arrest her as the prime suspect. But with help from the people around her who believe in her innocence, Molly finds out about the real killer.

As a reader, just when you start believing that all the secrets have been revealed and now the story is going to end, a couple of surprises spring out of nowhere and you realise that Molly is not as innocent as she appears to be.

Molly reminds us of the eponymous character from Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine but unlike Eleanor, Molly is aware of her lack of social abilities and keeps seeking advice from her grandmother — which makes her more relatable. Molly is also capable of hiding secrets.

The novel is not just a cosy murder mystery but is also a commentary on the hypocrisies of society, which never accords fair treatment to people who are different from the ‘norm’. The nuanced treatment of characters here is more akin to that of literary novels: the way Molly’s inner journey is handled is unlike anything usually found in thrillers. At the same time, it is an unputdownable page-turner.

The prose is competent and flawlessly polished. It seems that Nita has made good use of her editorial skills.

The Maid; Nita Prose, HarperCollins,₹450

