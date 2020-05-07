A workshop on marine life to fund fisher families in Tamil Nadu and Odisha

How do octopuses and cuttlefish put their excellent camouflaging abilities to use? What is a mantis shrimp? How important are food webs in the ocean ecosystem? How do coral reefs grow? Science enthusiasts Arun M Viji and Adam M Libby have the answers.

Class X students of Chennai school Sishya, they are set to host Zoom sessions on Oceans and Marine Life for children aged eight to 11.

According to Arun, the hour-long sessions will teach participants about ocean ecosystems and the many “strange and wonderful creatures” in them. “We plan to present lively videos and photos on the subject,” says Arun, adding that they will also be inviting experts from research organisations such as the Indian Institute of Science and World Wildlife Fund to be part of the sessions. “The idea is to keep them interactive, so that kids develop a curiosity over the topic and the ability to engage with it,” he adds.

The registration fee for the six sessions is ₹3,000, and the amount will go as donation towards Dakshin Foundation. The NGO is mobilising funds to distribute essential supplies kits to 3,300 families from fishing communities in Tamil Nadu and Odisha, that have been affected by the COVID-19 lockdown.

“When we came across the announcement, we decided to hold a fundraiser to support the cause,” says Arun, who is also a surfer, and as a result, counts the fishing community amongst his friends and teachers. “We thought we would raise funds through meaningful interaction and teaching,” he adds. “Each participant will be supporting the needs of one family from the fishing community for a month.”

The Zoom sessions are from May 11 to May 22. Arun and Adam offer two batches from 2.30 pm or 4 pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. To register, email understanding oceans@gmail.com.