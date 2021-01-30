A well springs back to life

30 January 2021 13:03 IST

Public Well Revival Movement seeks to restore traditional wells that have fallen into disuse

“Once you carry your own water, you will learn the value of every drop.” One of the many quotes on Public Well Revival Movement’s Facebook page. What makes it arresting is the image that meshes with it: Three men working hard to fix a pulley on a well at Aadiyur, Tamil Nadu.

The photo is a reminder that each of us have to do whatever we should and can to preserve and recharge our water resources to the maximum extent possible.

Inspired by the works of Swami Nigamananda and Anupam Mishra, Public Well Revival Movement (PWRM) was started two years ago to revive public wells in the villages of Tamil Nadu.

The Movement is led by a motley group of individuals drawn from Cuckoo Forest School and Chennai-based Akarmaa Foundation.

The movement is currently focused on reviving defunct wells in and around Tiruvannamalai.

“We started the drive by reviving an old well near the school and we have so far completed work on six wells in Tiruvannamalai,” says Kaushik Kumar, one of the founders of Akarmaa Foundation, a group with environment, education and heritage as its focus areas.

They identify a well either with the help of the local people or on their own. The local authority is apprised about the project after which we clean the space around the well for accessibility, says Kaushik.

Later, the well is de-watered and de-silted and the outer periphery of the well is spruced up with artwork where the children from the community are involved in designing motifs.

It takes at least a month to revive a well. For example, before starting work on the well at Aadiyur village, the villagers were apprehensive.

“It is usually children and youth who are drawn towards our work first. Slowly, the elders start sharing stories about the well and how it was used in the past and that is how we engage the community and try to create a sense of ownership about the well,” says Kaushik.

On the request of an elderly woman, in addition to the revival of well, a small tank was installed next to the well in Aadiyur.

To create awareness about reviving wells, PWRM has brought out a table calendar dedicated to Late Anupam Mishra, well-known environmentalist and water conservationist, who was a pioneer in the restoration of traditional water systems in Rajasthan. The calendar has images of the various wells revived by PWRM as well as of the stepwells of Hyderabad that is currently being revived.

The calendar is designed as a detachable postcard on one side and month on other and can be gifted as a fundraiser for revival of public wells. Those who wish to be gifted/ gift the calendar can fill in the form below: https://bit.ly/2XS6jKr. Last year, a similar calendar initiative showcased the tanks of Karnataka.

The group is also encouraging people to bring to their notice, wells that need attention.