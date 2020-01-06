How warders of Tamil Nadu deal with daily stressors

Eyes closed, seated comfortably on the floor, nineteen warders at Central Prison II, Puzhal, pass around an ocean drum.

They carefully turn it to mimic the undulating sound of the ocean, as part of a movement workshop, which unites warders from prisons across Tamil Nadu every month.

“I designed this session to help them forget stress at work and home, and just concentrate on themselves, in the here and now. Music, sharing, stretching and core strengthening are focal points of the exercise,” explains Andrea Jacob, a movement therapist. She has worked with children with autism, and with the staff at The Banyan and Balm (mental health and social science research and teaching institution), developing a programme that combines sensory techniques, with meditation and core awareness.

Finding inner peace

The four female warders present, are shy at first, but open up as the afternoon unfolds.

The participants are taught to gently massage their arms, legs, stretch their facial muscles. Some do it with a chuckle, enjoying the moment of self-care.

“Three years back, movement therapy was introduced in our monthly training programmes for warders of Tamil Nadu prisons. We noticed that they had a set routine, leaving no time for themselves and their personal well-being. After the workshop, warders reported feeling more relaxed. More importantly, during circle session, each one of them got a chance to share,” states V Lalitha Raj, senior psychologist, The Banyan and Balm, who trains the counselling staff at the prison.

Warders learn to walk toe to heel, alternating between the two, to see a noticeable difference in their gait. “This is something we used to do as kids. We can definitely take this technique back to our neighbourhoods and teach others,” two participants share. A stretching routine in four parts, moving and breathing inward and outward, gets the warders enthused. Trust exercises follow, which also serve to strengthen the core, as participants find the right posture and bear the weight of their friends.

Learn to listen

The room is filled with staff in their late 20s and early 30s, with a few exceptions. “We like to recruit our warders young, so they can be moulded to align their work ethic with our process. They have to behave with a nuanced understanding of the people they oversee. We have close to 5,000 warders in Tamil Nadu, and we have seen them greatly benefit from programmes like movement, that promote wellness and mental health,” states Senthamaraikannan G B, superintendent of prisons, Puzhal.

Back at the workshop, everyone is asked to listen to the tone till the very end uninterrupted | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Back at the workshop, the group moves to auditory exercises. A Tibetan sound bowl is the crowd favourite. Everyone is asked to listen to the tone till the very end, a metaphor for listening to each other, uninterrupted.

“Everything you do, can be therapeutic, in and of itself. Every experience is an outpouring and the warders unintentionally, let their guard down,” adds Dr C Anbudorai, psychiatrist, The Banyan.

Keep calm and relax

“We always worry about our jobs and families, distracting us from focusing on ourselves,” says Andrea, adding “Suppressed psychological stressors can be linked to multiple physical ailments, like a balloon waiting to burst.”

As she winds down the session, Andrea speaks in hushed tones, then stops altogether. She saves the best for last. Every warder lies face down, eyes shut, as lights are turned off and soft music plays. An exercise ball is rolled over them therapeutically, stimulating relaxation.

The music slowly fades out, the warders return to their spots. “ We come from different spaces, so each of us will take home something different from this experience,” says Ramganesh, a warder from Trichy Central Prison.

“Sharing. That is the biggest takeaway from this session. Everyone is encouraged to practise the simple routines, and if they take it forward, then the circle is complete,” concludes Andrea, before chatting with a few participants, as they leave, smiling from ear to ear.