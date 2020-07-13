A tragedy to learn from

13 July 2020 17:05 IST

We must not treat fear as an adversary and allow it to punish us

It is hard to accept that a tragedy can actually teach us something positive. After or even as we are experiencing COVID-19, the fact is that the world will never be the same again.

I ask myself as I read and hear about people dying — both elderly and even the young — if their death is really in vain? Or is there a lesson that we can take from death that has been forced on them?

Every life is being touched at some point by tragedy; it could be a building collapse, a broken relationship or a sudden disability. Life seems to be at a constant risk, and if we forget this we might be unprepared for challenges that existence may have in store for us. We are therefore being forced to attempt to make some sense of what is happening, to overcome our fears and look at re-building our lives.

I am realising, with pain undoubtedly, that I have to first accept ‘what is’. I do not want to treat my fear as some kind of adversary and allow it to punish me.

People around the world are struggling, like I am. With every death we read about here in our country or elsewhere, each of us is dying, a little. The whole world is becoming one.

The lesson to embrace thus is the need for patience and the certainty that everything in life is temporary.

If this is true and the world is no more a safe place, at least for now, I am telling myself to take advantage of this sudden change, spend my time doing things I have always wanted to do, but for which I always lacked courage.

I wish for myself and for all those like me that we work towards lifting ourselves out of the emotional rubble that has been forced upon us and build our own life, a life we dreamed of, but never dared to create.

The writer is an organisational and behavioural consultant. He can be contacted at ttsrinath@gmail.com