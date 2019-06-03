Before jumping into a debate on milk substitutes, a thorough exploration of milk is required.

I write a lot about cows. I follow cow-related developments very closely. But I have never delved too deeply into milk, except to protest the conditions at Mother Dairy. Which is something we should all do. Who knows exactly what is going on inside those huge factories? Why do they have such heavy security? Every time I read about an increase in output at Mother Dairy, I have to ask myself, what did they do to achieve this. We should be thinking more about this. Most of us now agree that the cow is our mother, in order to avoid savage beatings. Is this any way to treat our mother? But before we solve the problem, we have to examine the root cause of it.

Since the beginning of human history, milk has unnecessarily been given too much importance. The Fulani tribe of West Africa believes that the world was born from a drop of milk. According to Greek mythology, the Milky Way is a by-product of an unfortunate breast-feeding mishap involving the Goddess Hera. In ancient Egypt, the common people were not allowed to drink milk. It was reserved for the priests and the aristocracy. We do the same thing in India, but with ghee. It’s why the average weight of Lok Sabha members has been increasingly consistently since Independence. When people refer to them as heavyweights these days, they’re not kidding. It’s impossible to interview too many of them at once, because they cannot fit in the frame.

Meanwhile, over time, milk has become more democratic. By the 19th Century, milk was killing a lot of people, young and old, because of adulteration. As always, America took the lead in this, with milk traders adding chalk to milk from diseased cows and selling it as ‘Pure Country Milk’. Evil milk lords were a stock villain of 19th-Century editorials.

This problem was solved by the invention of Pasteurisation. Pasteurisation took a surprisingly long time to spread across the world, because Louis Pasteur was French, and everyone knows you can’t trust the French. Subsequently, for the next hundred years, the milk mafia has fed us numerous facts about its health benefits.

In the face of this, in 2014, some brave researchers concluded that women who consume three glasses of milk a day reduce their life expectancy by up to 60%. However, this study was conducted in Sweden, and it’s easy to see that the Swedish are also very different. Just search for ABBA in YouTube. The debate continues. Right now, the soy mafia and the almond mafia seem to have the upper hand. Even The Hindu is supporting them. But the battle is not over yet. We should never underestimate the power of Mother Dairy.

No cows were harmed during the production of Shovon Chowdhury’s most recent novel, Murder With Bengali Characteristics