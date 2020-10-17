A support group for parents of children with autism

17 October 2020 17:15 IST

D. Rama came to India to seek help for her son through Bharatanatyam; now, she is helping other parents who face similar challenges

“We have been blessed; we have the skills, time and resources to pull our child out of a difficult place. When we came to India for our son’s arangetram, Dr. Rajeshwari, Head of Paediatrics at Kamakshi Memorial Hospital, motivated me to share my experience so that it could help other parents. She made me a part of KMH Child Development Centre's efforts,” says Rama, who has worked with MNRI (Masgutova Neurosensorimotor Reflex Integration) in the United States.

At the Centre, parents and children meet to learn and share various experiences.

In February, Ananth was invited to perform at a workshop held at the hospital. Rama has also started a support group for parents called ‘LIFESMART Families’, a WhatsApp group that keeps buzzing with conversations about the subject.

“The group runs on four pillars, which is life, interest, family and engagement. Ananth’s is an example I would like more parents to learn from. When you have a child with so many sensory motor problems, the last thing you think of is dance. I want to share what we gained by giving a serious thought to it. He took interest in dance and it has helped him overcome his challenges,” says Rama, adding that she intends to stay engaged with the group wherever she is.

She says the group is parent-lead and participants are encouraged to share their stories.

“When people see success stories, they are encouraged. They see light at the end of the tunnel even if the tunnel is very long and dark.”

To join the group, write to

rama.dasaratha@gmail.com