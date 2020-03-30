Society

Here’s why a couple named their first child after a student from Jamia

Nayla Khwaja with Chhoti Nayla

Nayla Khwaja with Chhoti Nayla   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Nayla Khwaja, a student from Jamia Millia Islamia, helped Noor Bi and her husband, in the period after the Delhi riots

A few weeks ago, Nayla Khwaja, 24, a post-graduate student who is studying development communication at Jamia Millia Islamia University, came across a WhatsApp message about Noor Bi, 19, a riot-affected pregnant woman. Bi was in urgent need of a woman volunteer for assistance at Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, Shahadara.

After their house was torched in the communal riots that took place in February in North East Delhi, Bi and her husband Ghulam Waris, 23, residents of Seelampur, were in dire need of help.

Khwaja, along with Mohammad Humam, 21, a fellow student, went to the hospital and Khwaja stayed with Bi through seven hours of the nine to 10 hours of labour. “She held my hand tightly the whole time as she delivered her first baby,” said Khwaja, who was also seeing the process of delivery for the first time.

After the delivery, Noor Bi says that in the evening Khwaja brought her tea, hot water, and a towel for her baby. “Nayla Ma’am gave us courage when we have lost everything,” says Waris, a carpenter, who is yet to return home, and is staying with his wife and daughter at a friend’s house.

“The name of our daughter is proof of how grateful we are for everything Nayla did for us,” says Noor Bi.

Delighted by the experience, Khwaja and Humam distributed sweets in the hospital. The next day, when she called Waris to ask after the mother and child, he told her that Chhoti Nayla was doing well.

“It’s like the most respectful thing anyone has ever done for me,” says Khwaja, who has, in the past, seen tough times, with a friend receiving a bullet in his hand during the riots.

The writer is a student of Jamia Millia Islamia

