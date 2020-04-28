A short film on the Tamil martial art form of Silambam

‘The grace of a woman comes from confidence of deadly strength. It makes her more than equal.’

Silambam, a seven-minute film on the Tamil martial art form, begins with these words. A sari-clad woman on the screen rotates the silambam staff with a whoosh, passing it from one hand to the other, her eyes reflecting ‘deadly strength’. She is 30-year-old Aishwarya Manivannan, who takes us through the art form in the film that is the latest release of Virtual Bharat. The project, the brainchild of Maryan director Bharatbala, aims to release online, over five years, 1,000 short films on India to facilitate a better understanding of our country.

Silambam is a feast for the eyes — all through, as Aishwarya narrates its origin and history, she demonstrates the art form. By the waves, as a colourful temple gopuram towers over her, to the backdrop of ochre earth… she spins and spins. She starts off with how thousands of years ago, when man was a nomad roaming forests, he often used a staff picked up along the way to help him walk long distances. The staff also turned into an object he used to defend himself from animals.

“The initial techniques of silambam were written by Agasthiya munivar on palm leaf manuscripts,” she says, adding how Bodhidharmar took it all across Asia. The film then shows what drew Aishwarya into the art form: she talks about the “beauty and grace of the movements”, about how “strength and control goes into every single movement.”

Strength system Aishwarya Manivannan in a still from the film Special Arrangement | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

It then introduces us to her teacher Power Pandian Aasan, who has an army of students, young and old. He speaks of how people who prepared for war, trained in silambam during the Chera, Chola, and Pandiya eras. The British, he says, banned it since several kings used silambam to fight them.

“This is also when the performance aspect of silambam came into the picture,” explains Aishwarya. The closing shots are of her wielding the surul vaal (a three-bladed metal whip), silambam staff with flames at the tip, the mann kombu (black buck horn)…as credits roll, her voice from the film rings in our ears: “It’s almost like meditation.”

The short film can be viewed on Virtual Bharat’s YouTube channel.