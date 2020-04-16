Lockdown — a ray of hope for the needy

In this overwhelming situation of lockdown and social distancing, artistes have been keeping up the spirits with live performances on social media and conducting online classes. Amidst all this, they have not forgotten their social responsibility. A look at some of the fundraising initiatives taken up by artistes.

“Through a network of artistes and organisations engaged in performing art fields across Tamil Nadu, we identified people from about 20 different art forms, who are facing an economic impact,” says T.M. Krishna, who web-streamed the #ShutInConcert, to raise funds in association with the Sumanasa Foundation. He says that they have been able to support about 550 families. While mainstream or popular art forms have shifted course to a digital platform for the time being, he mentions how art performances in small towns, villages and temples have completely stopped. “There is no online audience for them, let alone market,” he exclaims. Adding that within the socio-culturally privileged art forms there are many, who live on the margins (for example, nagaswaram and thavil artistes in the Carnatic world) who do not have this online stage. “Let us focus on these people,” he says.

Trance Effect, the Indie Pop Rock Band from Nagaland, brings together the seventh edition of Kerplunk, which will be live streamed along with 50 artistes from across the country. Qrated, in association with The Indian Music Diaries and SkillBox, is collaborating on the ‘Kerplunk 7 — Live Stream — Pledge for Music’ to raise funds for artistes from local circuits around the country who have lost income due to the cancellation of scheduled gigs or performances. “This crowdfunding campaign is one of the ways in which we plan to provide a platform to these artistes from where they can derive revenue. We will continue to find ways to help them sustain themselves , and will work towards providing them platforms to keep independent music alive,” says Kaushik Jai Barua, Qrated founder. He adds, “We urge you to pay for the art you consume online, even if it is a live stream, just as you would have paid to attend a live show. Every contribution goes a long way towards sustaining the live music industry at this point. All proceeds go directly to the artistes.”

Plates for a purpose

Chitresh founded ‘The Plated Project’ as a way of using innovation to create societal impact. An attempt to use art to end hunger, the outfit works with global artistes and creates limited edition art-plates with them. “We launched ‘21 Days Of Hope’ to coincide with the 21-day nationwide lockdown to spread positivity and hope. Over the 21 days, we shared heart-warming acts of kindness every single day along with an artiste’s creation that depicts the gesture,” he says. Utilising art as a face for fund-raising causes, he adds, “We are also focussin

g on one charity a day and directing people to contribute to it. Usually we sell plates and the profits generated are donated to a charity, linked to the theme. We have collaborated with organisations such as ‘Save the children India,’ ‘Kranti,’ ‘Le5,’ ‘Marriott International,’ ‘Le15’ and more. In the case of ‘21 Days of Hope,’ we asked people to directly contribute to the charity.”

In an attempt to ease the state of anxiety and restlessness, Samarpana for Art and Wellbeing launched the ‘Art Heals’ campaign. A curated series of dance, music and live art sessions, hosted on their Instagram page (@samarpanaforartsandwellbeing), serves as the face of the fund-raising campaign.“With the lockdown in place, a couple of our dancer peers suggested trying fundraisers with donation links. It was actually quite overwhelming to see so many people coming forward and donating. The funds collected are split between us and the Ananya Trust (Bengaluru),” says founder, Gayathri Suryanarayanan. She explains how through the funds collected in Bengaluru they have given Rs. 10,000 to 40 artistes.

Along with a team of five volunteers, the team in Chennai reaches out to autorickshaw drivers, launderers (dhobi), plumbers, house maids, security personnel, cooks, tender coconut sellers, etc. After identifying 50 people who have health issues with limited access to medicines, funds between Rs. 2,500 and Rs. 7,500 have been transferred. This is said to have been of a great help to many. “We’ve also been trying to go through our contacts and reach out to 50 local folk artistes. Essential food supplies for 200 migrant daily wage labourers, who don’t have ration cards or provisions that may be extended by the government, have also been taken up,” she says.

Varshini Ramakrishnan reminisces how she created a novel series of illustrations last year. “It shows the life of daily workers and how they contribute to the smooth functioning of our society. Giving them visibility has been the focus of her art,” says Mahima Poddar, the woman behind The Kindness Foundation, which in association with the Chennai Task Force and Aram Porul have also set up donation links.

Positive aspects of life

Varshini emphasises on the need to depict a positive image rather than their miserable plight. Those contributing above ₹200 also get a print of her illustrations. “We help the Chennai Corporation feed the migrant workers and beggars in shelters, and extend provisions via NGOs to old age homes. We’re also helping families in the slums and other settlements, who are low on supplies or have inadequate access to provisions,” says Mahima. “The response to Varshini’s artwork has been heartening, with many coming forward to contribute. That confirms my belief that art does play a role in being motivated to be a part of a cause. In the process, it feels therapeutic for all those involved,” she says.

A challenge

All these initiatives not only bolster the efforts of the organised sector but also highlight some lacunae. For instance, the lack of a database of artistes and associations/institutions. This poses fund-raisers a huge challenge. Most of the daily wage workers connected to the arts sector or local artistes are reached through contacts and NGOs. “What we need are associations for these art forms that give the artistes collective strength to demand changes. We should remember that this digital platform as an economic model only benefits the socio-cultural and economically privileged. Probably 98 per cent of art forms do not come within this ambit and those artistes do not have the luxury of even having this discussion,” T.M. Krishna weighs in, adding, “It upsets me that we have these conversations only at times of crises. We need to help artistes (especially of marginalised art forms) come together and organise themselves so that they can demand what is rightfully theirs from the Government.”

Also a number of artistes live in economic distress and do not have access to digital technology or social media platforms. These are anomalies to be addressed. Perhaps, the crisis underlines the importance of young artistes being aware of the ecosystem they choose to be part of, to rise to the occasion when needed.