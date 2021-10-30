A quiet, reflective pool

The show treats with curiosity topics like Why We Contradict Ourselves and Confound Each Other.

There are times when the voices get to be too much; words — spoken, written, performed — are everywhere, assaulting us from multiple media, calling out to us in pings and beeps and popping up as screens within screens. And then there are the many words that are in our heads, whole bundles of them trying to edge the others out, asking that we heed them, that we must do this or that before time goes by. Even as we attend to one set of demands another swishes in with a reminder of something even more important.

Even the conversations we enter into in order to learn or to commune seem to be occupied by “busy words” — sentences that fill time but have little meaning. There is this urge, then, among many of us, to seek a space of silence, a retreat from this unending barrage, a still, clear pool that we can gaze into and find an unfiltered view not only of ourselves, but also something of the world we inhabit.

The past couple of weeks I’ve rediscovered a version of that quiet pool in a podcast that had slipped out of my mind in my frantic and impossible rush to keep abreast of the cacophony of news and current affairs, or in my search for escape in true crime, comedy and drama.

“The pandemic has forced many of us, at best, to work out the difference between isolation and loneliness or to find “ease within the aloneness inside ourselves,” says Krista Tippett as she opens a conversation with thinker and writer Stephen Batchelor (episode dated September 23, 2021).

He responds: “...the practice of solitude, is the practice of creating an inward autonomy within ourselves, an inward freedom from the power of these overwhelming thoughts and emotions.”

The hour-long conversation meanders in a relaxed fashion through Batchelor’s spiritual and intellectual journey, his immersion in Buddhism, touching on the work of Michel de Montaigne, Rainer Maria Rilke, among others, unpacking the paradox of living in a hyperconnected world where we have less and less time to connect with our inner selves.

This is just one of close to 18 years’ worth of conversations that take it slow, that allow for pause and reflection, where there is no rushing to respond or economise questions. On Being, hosted by former journalist and broadcaster Krista Tippett, was originally a weekly show on U.S. National Public Radio before becoming part of the broader On Being Project, a non-profit “media and public life enterprise that, according to the website, has “an overarching commitment to social healing — to the human transformation that makes generative social transformation possible.”

Proceeding from the conviction that issues of faith, spirituality and religion are as central to social life as economics and politics, the show treats with gentle seriousness and curiosity such topics as Forests are Wired for Wisdom (with forest ecologist Suzanne Simard), The Worlds Beneath our Feet (with writer and naturalist Robert Macfarlane), and Why We Contradict Ourselves and Confound Each Other (with behavioural economist Daniel Kahneman). While many of the guests on the podcast are not new to audiences, it is the tenor and breadth of the interactions with Tippett that make the show different, and it’s this difference that makes the listening more reflective, less anxious.

It makes for a quiet reflective pool that allows me to return, refreshed and a little more thoughtful, to the busy-ness of the world.

The Hyderabad-based writer and academic is a neatnik fighting a losing battle with the clutter in her head.