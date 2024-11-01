A quick guide to some of the best trekking trails in Tamil Nadu

What makes the recently-announced trekking trails curated by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department interesting is the sheer variety in terms of terrain. From sholas so dense that they do not let sunlight enter the canopy, forests that offer scope for birdwatching and encounters with tigers, to trails lined with wild flowers and those filled with leeches, the 40 trails across 14 districts offer varied experiences.

The project, a venture of the Forest Department and the Tamil Nadu Wilderness Experiences Corporation, lets one book treks online through the Trek Tamil Nadu website. Out of the 40, 10 trails are in The Nilgiris alone, the highest number in a district. The complex ecosystem, that, according to the District Forest Officer S Gowtham, consists of shola forests, grasslands, and moist deciduous forests, is a birders’ paradise. “So much of learning happens when one sets out into the wild,“ he feels. “We have picked out routes keeping this in mind.”

Fredrick L, a Coimbatore-based mountaineer with 33 years of experience in the field, who has trekked along most of these routes, on some of the must-try trails:

Topslip – Pandaravarai (Coimbatore district)

This trail, among the most bio-diverse of the lot, has a lot of animal and birdlife. Trekkers have to watch out for leeches along the way; these insects are minor inconveniences on an otherwise exciting route. The forest path here is strewn with animal droppings and is best trodden slowly so as to take in every lifeform along the way. Hornbills can be spotted, apart from the Malabar giant squirrel, elephants, spotted deer and gaur.

Karikayur to Rangasamy Peak (The Nilgiris)

Ideal for a day trip, the highlight of this route is a narrow stretch in the forest that cuts into tall lemon grass. The fragrant tufts of grass do not reveal what is on the other side, adding to the adventure. Animals are aplenty, ranging from gaur, leopards, tigers and elephants if one is lucky. This trail can be covered in five hours or longer if one takes the time to pause and smell the flowers. It ends at the Rangasamy peak that is also known as the Bottle peak owing to its shape. It is 20 kilometres from Kotagiri.

Parsonvalley to Mukurthi hut (The Nilgiris)

The Britishers built small structures near dams that they used for accommodation during their fishing trips. These fishing huts are now under the Forest Department, and the Mukurthi hut is among them. This fishing hut is inside the Mukurthi National park and the lake spreads out in front of it. Hill buffaloes with majestic horns are a common sight along this trail that has plenty of wattle trees. The route takes one through wild streams and flowers that define the Nilgiri landscape.

Kurangani – Sambalaru (Theni) and Vattakanal – Vellagavi (Dindigul)

The Kurangani trail is composed of ups and downs, taking one through damp forest paths and grasslands. Langur rule this stretch, but usually mind their own business.

Vattakanal to Vellagavi can be a tough trek, especially the ascent. Trekkers are advised to descend slowly, taking care to not hurt their knees and to prevent falls. Vattakanal is near Kodaikanal, and has several tourist attractions nearby. Spotting wild animals is rare, although the occasional gaur can be seen.

Other trails worth mentioning

Jalagamparai (Tirupattur) in the Eastern Ghats is accessible to people from Chennai and Bengaluru and can be covered in four hours. The path is lined with wild flowers and fruits.

Avalanche – Kolaribetta (The Nilgiris) for the sight of deer drinking water at the dam.

Needle Rock (The Nilgiris), a tough climb whose views make it all worth it.