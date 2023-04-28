ADVERTISEMENT

A plethora of camps and workshops in Visakhapatnam this summer

April 28, 2023 10:19 am | Updated 10:19 am IST

Join these summer camps and workshops in Visakhapatnam and learn a new skill or get a peek into the natural ecosystems around you

Nivedita Ganguly
Skating summer camp | Photo Credit: GN Rao

Game plan

The annual summer camp of Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) is back. The 37 th summer camp will have nearly 20 activities spread out at four venues. A majority of the classes and activities are happening at YMCA at Beach Road. Self defense for women, skating, aerobics, cricket, basketball, calligraphy, chess, abacus, table-tennis, tennis, yoga, karate, air gun and pistol shooting, music, drawing and dance are some of the activities that are planned for the summer camp.

The summer camp will be on till May 31.

To register, call 8297223480 or 9908077979.

Brace for action

Kalaripayattu

Learn the ancient martial art style of Kalaripayattu at Broadway Dance Academy, Ushodaya Junction, from dance and fitness instructor Aayushi Jain. Kalaripayattu is considered as the oldest surviving martial art of the country with a legacy of more than 3,000 years. Aayushi is trained from the Attakkalari Centre for Movement Arts in Bengaluru and is bringing the dance form for the first time to Visakhapatnam. The summer camp will be held from May 1 to 26 for a duration of two hours from 8.30am to 10.45am. This includes one hour of craft class by art and craft educator Anushree Neotia. The summer camp is open for those in the age group of five to 16 years.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

To register, call 9160573911.

Workshops galore

Summer camp with puppets | Photo Credit: K Murali Kumar

BookMagic Library is hosting a series of activities for its summer workshops that will start from May 1 onward. From fun science experiments, art classes and storytelling activities to vocabulary building, public speaking and chess, the summer workshop is being planned in batches. The workshops are suitable for kids in the age group of five years and above.

To register, call 8520005444.

Up-close with Nature

Children and the youth enjoying bird-watching | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Discover some fascinating facts of Nature at this four-day summer camp being organised by Wilded. The camp will be held in two batches – May 15 to 18 and May 22 to 25. The children will be introduced learn various relationships that exist in nature and how nature balances itself. The camp includes an introduction to ecosystems, natural history and nature journaling. Participants will also learn about birds and their features and an introduction to birding; learn about different leaves, roots and fruits; a peek into the insect world and activities like painting and model making apart from presentation on the final day. The workshop is ideal from children in the age group of nine years and above.

To register, call 7330880274.

