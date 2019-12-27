A new year speech...

Dear loyal masses,

We are ushering in a great new year, and a great new era. We promise you great glory and progress, and all you can talk about is the soaring price of onions. How selfish can you be? Can’t you stop eating onions and drinking milk? Tea can also be black, you know.

Parents, advise your children. You are paying for them to sit in class, not march on the streets or sit in libraries. Let’s break those libraries down, it will teach them; since obviously the teachers are not teaching them right. The journalists are even worse, taking pictures of protesters being beaten, when that is not true. Fake news! No one was killed, no one was hurt, no one was detained in jail. Those are old videos that are circulating of the time before we were in power. Everything criminal that happened, happened before we were in power.

Show, instead, how students broke property and scattered papers and stones and slippers. Let’s seal their lips. Not literally, of course, now you will quote me wrong. Let’s shut down the internet — same thing. Stop them from getting ideas, these young ones — of justice, liberty, equality for all. Where do they get these anti-national words? Must burn those books.

And all for what? He who shall not be named has said that the Act that shall not be named does not discriminate at all against them who shall not be named. We are clarifying and clarifying that everyone is equal, except those who are less than equal. We have been promising and promising, why have you stopped believing us?

Just before the elections, we come all the way to give long, loud speeches to you all. We never tire of our own promises. We are looking forward to the future, to at least 3,000 years back. We will reclaim our lost glory, repair our modern laws, rewrite our history books, text books, children’s minds, Constitution (see how cleverly this was slipped in between, while everyone is rioting about everything else), city names, road names so that no one knows where they are going any more. Happy New Year!

Where Jane De Suza, author of Flyaway Boy, pokes her nose into our perfect lives.