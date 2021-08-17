A neighbourhood traces its origins to a hospital and an industrial zone

How a TNHB Colony came up on the outskirts of Madras and became a sidestory in the histories of the Government Hospital of Thoracic Medicine and the Madras Export Processing Zone

The office of TNHB Colony (Phase I & II) in Tambaram Sanatorium is quaintly attractive, pleasantly outre and in an endearingly odd sense, avant-garde.

Crowned by a thatched saddleback roof, the one-room office sits gently in the lap of nature, the vast open space around it marked by sparse but majestic greenery.

A gigantic tamarind tree, probably predating the neighbourhood, towers over the pint-sized office. A circular brick boundary built around the tree seems an afterthought. Similarly circumscribed, a syzygium cumini (naaval maram) and a younger tamarind tree keep the behemoth company.

Powered by solar energy, the office’s reliance on nature is strikingly evident.

The unassuming structure is located on the winding TNHB Road. Raintrees stand sentinel on this road, offering a helpful suggestion about the neighbourhood’s age. Four decades ago, the raintree was a stock-in-trade option as an avenue tree.

The lone staff at the office, Pattabiraman quietly goes about making preparations for an outdoor meeting, plonking down two chairs near the giant tamarind and keeping them sufficiently spaced apart.

A Muthukrishnan, secretary of TNHB colony’s residents welfare association ambles in. Settling into the two chairs, we shoot the breeze, masks tucked in place.

Muthukrishnan offers engaging snippets about the colony’s origins: It has a connection with two iconic institutions in Tambaram Sanatorium.

Parked in that chair outside the RWA office, one cannot help noticing how the curvy TNHB Road traces the contours of the adjacent Government Hospital of Thoracic Medicine (in regular parlance, ‘TB Hospital’) like tight-fitting jean trousers.

“TNHB colony was carved out of the Tambaram Sanatorium hospital. As per today’s revenue records, the patta for the entire area — consisting of 393 flats in Phase I & II — still stands in the name of TB Hospital. Since land was considered to be in surplus at the hospital, they decided to earmark a part of it for constructing these flats,” Muthukrishnan reveals how the neighbourhood is indirectly linked to the story of this famed hospital. That is just half the surprise. Take the other half of it.

“When this housing project in Phase I & II was initiated, it was aimed at the Japanese engaged in collaborative projects from Japan at Madras Export Processing Zone (MEPZ),” Muthukrishnan repeats what he has heard, but swears by its veracity.

Let us step back and take in the larger picture. MEPZ saw the light in 1984, having been instituted as an ambitious exercise to aggressively attract foreign direct investment. Viewed in this light, the account about the origins of TNHB Colony aligns with the rest of the picture.

Besides, the pages of business history also show these accounts about this TNHB Colony’s origins are largely on target.

In the pages of The Hindu, dated April 28, 1984, a report from Tokyo details then Tamil Nadu Minister for Law and Industries, C. Ponnaiyan’s efforts in Japan to woo foreign investors to “a 150-acre site near Tambaram Sanatorium”. It elaborated that the minister was on a world tour that took in Europe and the United States to invite foreign investors to establish units at MEPZ.

The ‘Japanese’ word struck as a synecdoche indicative of the larger body of foreign investors and professionals from abroad that the government was trying to draw to MEPZ.

Another report from the archives of The Hindu, dated August 28, 1985 suggests that the government went the extra mile in having these professionals feel at home in a literal sense.

Here is one line from the report strongly suggesting this possibility: “More than 100 flats are expected to be ready by the end of December for occupation by the officers and staff of the units in MEPZ.”

Another report by The Hindu in its edition dated February 19, 1987 settles the matter conclusively.

Addressing the media, Development Commissioner of MEPZ T M Arumugam dwelt at length on development of infrastructure, particularly social infrastructure.

He noted that the “first colony of 102 flats developed by the Housing Board, at a cost of ₹1.24 crores” was ready. He elaborated that another 288 flats, at the cost of ₹2.93 crores would come up in the second phase of the housing project.

Together, they add up to 390 units. Muthukrishnan points out that much later three flats were added in the commercial spaces, bringing the total number of them in Phase I & II to 393 flats.

Muthukrishnan says that as the target group of the housing project did not quite warm up to it, the government was eventually forced to look beyond them.

“The government began offering the flats to the general public in 1986,” explains Muthukrishnan.

One cannot argue with how oral history functions — there would be the inevitable crinkles around the pages, but it usually gets the essence of the matter right.

Adequate amenities

Muthukrishnan believes the colony received amenities that many others in the region have had to put up a spirited fight for, even decades later.

“From the time the colony was established, Palar water is being made available to residents,” reveals Muthy Krishnan, touching upon early hiccups in the supply.

“Residents went to the consumer court, and it was ruled that Phase I & II should be supplied two lakh gallons of water every day,” the secretary says.

Driving down TNHB Road that snakes through the colony, one would get the faint impression of climbing a foothill on wheels. The neighbourhood is in fact partly situated on the foothills of Pachai Malai, whose sylvan character seems to have rubbed off on it. The apartment blocks are hedged by trees. The blocks stand noticeably below the roads.

“The colony does not suffer water logging even during heavy rains because of the way TNHB had planned it. Besides, it is one of the first colonies in the region to have an underground drainage system,” says Muthukumar adding that Phase I & II of the colony comes under the jurisdiction of the Thiruneermalai Town Panchayat.

While this writer considered the RWA’s quaint-looking, thatched and spartan office as one of the striking features of the neighbourhood, Association members consider it as not being quite commensurate with the neighbourhood’s profile.

Muthukrishnan voices it: “There are no complaints except for the fact that the Association does not have its own building to house its office. We have plans to build it. We are approaching the revenue authorities for having a building of our own.”