Gifting a movie experience to those who can’t see

Inside the Indian Association for Blind (IAB) campus, an ice-breaking session was on between the newly appointed spoken English teacher and middle and high school students. Almost every class VI to XI grader was asked to share what they would like to do the most. The uniformity in their answers resonated. Each of them said they wanted to watch a movie.

The request impacted the teacher so deeply that she looked around for help and guidance to fulfil the wish of her students. Stepped in members of Madurai Round table 14 and Ladies Circle 8, non-profit organizations that provide infrastructure support, such as building class rooms and toilet blocks in many government and aided schools. They accepted the request instantly and Project Kaleidoscope was initiated under a unique circumstance.

“People often wonder how the visually challenged can watch and make sense of a movie. Unfortunately in our society, the disability of an individual draws more attention than the person’s ability to do or understand things, points out the IAB Headmistress, Paunthai. After rounds of discussion, the teachers and the volunteers felt a movie with multiple elements like the background sound, voice modulation, dialogue delivery would enable any visually challenged individual to understand the story just like any sighted person.

After the movie -- Velaikaran -- emerged as unanimous choice, more surprises awaited the IAB students. Once the theatre and show time was fixed, the students received a personal message from the hero of the movie, Sivakarthikeyan!

He expressed his happiness and gratitude for their enthusiasm to watch his movie. “ I hope you take back something positive from this movie. I want all of you to pursue your dreams in life with full confidence. Just as food and water is basic for a man to survive, self-confidence and hard work are basic qualities to achieve success. Be unstoppable in your pursuit,” he said.

Excitement was writ large on every face as the day and time of the show neared. This was the first time the children were watching a movie, that too within a day of its release. “It was an exhilarating experience,” says Kabilan, a student of class VIII. “None of us could contain our excitement and we clapped and cheered continuously,” he adds. The atmosphere inside the theatre was supercharged as the organisers were equally thrilled to see so many happy smiling faces.

“Such gestures go a long way to address larger issues faced by visually challenged persons such as lack of inclusiveness, denial of opportunity and general overestimation of their disability and under estimation of their abilities and talents,” says the Round Table 14 chairman Vikram. We raise funds to build and support infrastructure requirement of government and aided schools but a request from the visually challenged students for a movie was something very different and could not be turned down,” he adds.

Project Kaleidoscope was announced immediately to gift an experience to those children whose parents perhaps cannot afford movie tickets and also the occasion could be used as an opportunity to raise awareness among people about the lack of sensitivity towards disability. ,

The need for basic necessities precedes experiences such as this as such treats are considered luxury. “It was very satisfying to fulfil the request of the students whose enthusiasm and excitement from the moment they boarded the bus, the journey to the theatre and the movie experience did not waver for a minute, says Ladies Circle 8 chairperson Vidya.