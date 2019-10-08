A mental health pride parade is coming to Chennai

Pride is something that many among us take for granted, and many others have had to struggle for. For the latter, it is an act of self-love — of self-celebration, even — and of solidarity, among community or a people who otherwise find basic, stigma-free acceptance difficult to come across. That is part of the idea behind Pride marches held by the LGBTQIA+ community around the world, and it is also the idea that spurred people dealing with mental health issues to start the first ‘Toronto Pride event for mad people’ (later called Mad Pride), back in 1993.

For years, people with anxiety, clinincal depression, obsessive compulsive disorder and other mental health issues marched together, reclaiming public space and sometimes just having conversations in parks or pubs. This year, Chennai is joining the movement.

Organised by The Banyan, Movement for Global Mental Health, TISS, The Other Identity Foundation, and BALM Sundram Fasteners Centre for Social Action and Research, Chennai’s maiden Mad Pride Parade is being pitched as a “celebration organised by psychiatric survivors, mental health consumers and those the world has deemed ‘mentally ill’.” Says Mrinalini Ravi, co-lead at BALM Sundram Fasteners, “This will be a march, but it will also be a platform for those who have been dealing with mental health issues to talk about their experiences.”

It is open for everyone, she adds — a number of city-based radio jockeys are using this as a platform to raise awareness about mental health. Radio One will also be sending over a mime artist to the event, to help spread further awareness.

“It is a movement that has been picked up and adopted by people around the world in the last few years,” says Mrinalini, “The people who had started the original movement sadly lost their lives to suicide in 2012, and there is no central Mad Pride organisation, but the term ‘Mad Pride’ lives on.” France, for instance, celebrated its maiden Mad Pride march in June 2014, in Paris. About 500 people had attended it back then, and the organisers of Chennai’s first Mad Pride expect a footfall of 300 people at least.

The three-hour march, starting from Rajaji Bhavan on Besant Nagar beach, will be interspersed with speeches and performances, with many recounting their personal struggles “without stigma or shame”. The idea, in the end, is to make conversations around mental health par for the course, instead of rare activities with hesitant participants. To that end, even those who have not dealt with mental health issues themselves are welcome to attend, if they wish to show solidarity. But even outside the march, there are many small behavioural changes that can make a difference.

Says Mrinalini, “Staying away from negative vocabulary — words like ‘psycho’ and OCD as slurs or criticisms — would be a start.”

The Mad Pride Parade will be held on October 10, from 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm. For details, call 9884160884.