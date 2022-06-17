Transwomen Negha S and Sruthy Sithara on their journey to empowerment

This Pride month, Transwomen Negha S and Sruthy Sithara, recipients of Kerala State Film Award and Miss Trans Global title the Best Actor and Miss Trans Global awards , talk about what it means to finding visibility for themselves and those in the community.

Screen presence

Negha S is the first trans artiste to win the 52nd Kerala State Film Award for best actor in the trans artiste/woman category. The Chennai-based actor, who portrayed a transwoman in photojournalist-turned-filmmaker P Abhijith’s Antharam, says: “Trans persons have to fight their inner and outer politics. There is no safe space for us.”

Kerala Government’s decision to institute an award for trans artistes last year is a huge step towards inclusion, says the actor, anchor and activist. “We need to stop stereotyping trans community in mainstream media and films,” she says. Though the representation of the community has increased in films, their roles are still being played by cisgender artistes. “Why not cast trans people? We can portray these roles with empathy,” says Negha.

Part of Trans Rights Now Collective, an organisation that works towards ensuring safe spaces for the LGBTQ+ community, Negha shares: “Transphobia is at its worst on social media. We are running several campaigns to create awareness about our struggles.” Observing pride month is relevant as schools and colleges still do not offer an enabling environment for gender non-conforming children, she opines.

“There are people among us who are educated, skilled and talented. We just need our space in this world,” she says, adding that her friend was denied a role in a Chennai-based multi-national company because of her sexual identity.

Negha is currently working in a Tamil film starring Trisha Krishnan.

Voice of her people

Miss Trans Global Sruthy Sithara | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Model, actor and LGBTQ+ rights activist Sruthy Sithara sees her Miss Trans Global (2021) title as empowering. She makes a case for the visibility provided to the community with such contests. “Beauty icons get a voice and an audience,” she says over the phone from her hometown in Vaikom, Kerala.

Through Kaleidoscope, an awareness programme about the queer community, she delivers talks and sessions (online and offline). Over the past six months since winning the title, she has been to colleges across the State to speak. “I am so glad that mindsets are changing, the younger generation is open-minded and accepting,” she states, underscoring the importance of sex education in schools, “it goes a long way in awareness about various sexualities and accepting oneself and others.”

The 29-year-old, a former employee of the Social Justice Department of the Kerala Government, spent six months preparing for the pageant mentored by make-up artist Renju Renjimar and actor Namitha Marimuthu. “Beauty pageants get a bad rap because of the perception that they are based on the purely physical. I disagree. They are also about beauty with personality.”

She won the online pageant, held by London-based Miss Trans Global, in November, a few weeks before Harnaz Sandhu brought home the Miss Universe crown. The comparison between both competitions is inevitable. “You cannot equate the two. At a time when women cannot claim the same privileges as men, I, as a transwoman, come from a place of no privilege and only barriers. It is a great achievement for me,” she says. She is now set to debut in a Telugu film - a dream come true.