A collective for the native mango

Kochi

21 July 2020 18:04 IST

Kerala-based Naadan Mavukal is on a mission to preserve and promote the State’s indigenous mango trees. July 22 is National Mango Day

At Santhosh Mathew’s house on Aristo Road in Thrissur, Kerala, stood Jailor. As the only grand old mango tree of its kind in the State, Jailor (an undocumented, indigenous variety) produced mangoes that weighed a kilogram each every year.

A newly-identified indigenous mango in Palakkad

Santhosh’s family do not know who planted it or how it got its name, but Jailor always had its admirers — some who marvelled at its huge canopy while others appreciated the sweetness of its produce.However, earlier this year, Santhosh decided to fell Jailor after he decided its wayward branches posed a threat to his house. The news shocked a group of native mango lovers who set off to Santhosh’s house to dissuade him from felling the tree. While Santhosh stuck to his decision as mere pruning was found not viable, a compromise to graft the tree was agreed upon despite reservations as the native mango group believe in a species’ natural propagation.

“In rare cases such as Jailor’s, which, according to our findings, was the only tree left in the State, we felt that grafting was the only way to conserve it,” says Sakhil Raveendran, who heads the Thrissur-based native mango collective, Naadan Mavukal.

Throwback to childhood

Though it started as a Facebook group, Naadan Mavukal volunteers are bound by their love for the native mango, working to protect, preserve and create awareness. Indigenous varieties, they say, lose out to the more popular grafted and hybrid varieties as they bear fruit faster. “All the sweetness of the Alphonso is not a match to an indigenous mango, which instantly transports you to your childhood,” says Dr Regi George AN, a radiologist working in Jubilee Mission Hospital, Thrissur.

Seed-grown saplings ready to be distributed on Regi George’s terrace

Dr Regi has been an active member of the group and is involved in drives to identify native species and seed collection. He adds: “Many of the mangoes we ate as children seem to have disappeared. For many of us, this has been a search for the mangoes of our childhood.” The group recently coaxed a family in Kollengode, Palakkad, to preserve a rare variety called Ponnus, a relatively shorter indigenous species, which bears a profusion of excessively sweet mangoes. “The skin of the mangoes have an ashen colour, but they are delicious,” says Sakhil.

The group has 10,000 members in Kerala and includes Malayalis settled in other countries, who help with collating data. The core group has initiated an Indigenous Mango Tree Conservation Project (IMCP), through which seeds of native trees would be collected and seed-grown saplings distributed among houses and institutions across Kerala.

While the most common native mango is the Moovandan, the group has identified over 600 different varieties of indigenous mango trees since its formation in May 2019. A database is being created by recording entries on the weight, colour and other parameters of the newly-identified mangoes.

“A native mango tree is an ecosystem by itself. It keeps producing fruit not just for you, but for your entire community,” says Manoj Kumar IB, an environmental activist based in Kochi and an advocate of fruit forests, adding, “It is a story of sustenance of human beings’ relationship with Nature.”Since there is little scientifically-reliable documentation of native mango trees available, Naadan Mavukal relies on indigenous knowledge. “The courtyards of most old households and land in Kerala contain native varieties. We usually speak to the family and collect information about the trees and the fruits,” says Sakhil.

The trees thus identified are named after the family or based on its characteristics. “This also makes [the family] aware of the need to preserve them. In the old days, every Hindu house had a Moovandan that was cut to make the funeral pyre when a person died. However, a new one was planted simultaneously. That was the relationship between people and their mango trees,” Sakhil adds.