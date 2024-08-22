Love happens on railway platforms. It could be the long, lonely hoot from a train as it chugs out of a darkened railway platform that sets the tone. Or, the final whistle of the station master waving a green flag. The frantic scramble to jump off, or leap onto a slowly moving train echoes the heart-beats of lovers.

It is a critical moment of decision. We are not even talking Anna Karenina meeting Vronsky here. It is a sequence that has been immortalised in films as far apart in time and place as Casablanca and more recently in Laapataa Ladies. Or to recall the chorus of a famous train song in the late 1950s by Johnny (Skiffles) Duncan that echoed the railway platform romance. ”Last train to San Fernando, last train to San Fernando, If you miss this one, you’ll never get another one, Bee-dee-dee-dee-bom-bom to San Fernando.”

The stations at Chennai Central and Egmore were no different. Change the names of the destination from San Fernando to Tharangambadi, or Machilipatnam and the jingle will still sing along with the clatter of the wheels.

Railway stations were certainly less crowded in the late Sixties. Jasmine sellers, tea-boys carrying ribbed glasses of hot tea in metal trays, or sooda-pal (hot milk); the last-minute rendezvous at the first-floor restaurant, or a stop at Higginbothams book stall, were ways in which you challenged the authority of the final whistle.

Let us confirm that we are talking of forbidden fruit. Like the ripening of mangoes that have to be wrapped in newspaper and stored in a dark room, or home-made wine, fermented in specially blown glass jars with cork stoppers and pipettes to allow the wine to breathe, great love stories have to be nurtured in secret. In the Sixties there were no cell-phones, no readily available transport, families lived in clusters and elderly members kept a close eye on any deviant behaviour. The only place you could meet in private was at the Woodland’s Drive-In. Even here the well-bred Udupi waiters would clamp down the steel trays with an officious rattle at the open car window and give you the eye.

You had a choice of three cars to make a secret rendezvous in. The Ambassador was a family car and so hopelessly unromantic. The Fiat’s Premier Padmini was favoured by women as it was easy to drive and park. The seats however were designed so that you sat propped up for everyone to notice who sat beside you. This left the superb alternative provided by the two-door Herald that came in wonderful hot colours with reclining seats in the front. It had one big defect — the gear stick was placed like a huge deterrent in between the seats. You had to place pillows and padded quilts in between the seats if you wanted to recline with your beloved, talking about Sartre and the crisis of Existentialism, as people in love did in those times. There was the constant pressure of the Herald’s gear stick suddenly shifting positions as it were.

Since it was a time when the beach front was totally free of any habitation, save for the occasional fishing hamlets, the choices of where to doss down were splendid. You could always try the main Marina sands to look at the rising sun if you were a lark. Or equally make a dash for the seedy charm of the Marina Buharis for late night reconnoitres.

Chennai was known as the city that went to sleep by 9pm. In those days it was safe enough to lie down on the sands under a brilliant canopy of stars. You felt that you might reach out to someone sitting on a similar beach in the Andromeda Galaxy and make contact. Even the evenings at the Marina were a delight as you could fly brilliantly coloured paper kites and allow your strings to tangle with that of a complete stranger on the sands.

For those who were more adventurous there were the numerous casuarina groves along the road to Mamallapuram. You had to be more organised as a camper if you wanted to spend an afternoon in one of those dark, deep caverns of still tall trees. The thick carpet of dry casuarina needles and sharp-pointed cones created their own inexplicable attraction as you spread your dhurrie over them along with the flask of coffee and biscuits. You switched your two-in-one transistor-radio on if it was too spooky. It also warned others to keep off your territory.

For those who liked a spot of forbidden adventure the thrill was to find a way of entering the fabulously wooded enclave of the Theosophical Society. You could always become a member of their library and escape via secret paths to enchanted groves. Words were not necessary. If you walked across to the Adyar estuary you might encounter a squadron of red-hatted crabs or ghost crabs climbing up on their retractable legs across the sandy edges. Or watch the long tail of a paradise fly-catcher dive into the undergrowth.

Not that you had to be a Nature lover to fall in love. Right at the centre of what was known as the Round Tana, on Mount Road, stood the city’s premier cinema hall The Elphinstone. Even in its decline it held a certain randy fascination. Photographs of Hollywood stars in black and white lined the corridors. A famous Kolkata Parsi businessman named JF Madan was the legend behind the Elphinstone brand. If you were in need of further inspiration, you made a quick foray to Jaffer’s that was the city’s equivalent of a soda fountain, stopping by a store filled with musical paraphernalia that grew later into Stereovision.

Just as there was a famous balcony at Elphinstone Theatre where you could lurk unseen, the covered verandah with openings on three sides at the Alliance Française of Madras was a favourite rendezvous for a younger crowd. Depending on the aspirations of the charmingly eclectic collection of French professors who ruled over the place, you could sample all manner of Francophile delights, literary, artistic, cinematic, romantic, as the mood presented itself. It really was a liberating space, an oasis in the then tranquil environs of College Road.

None of these venues however could compete with the hidden attractions of what might be described as the director’s cut. Of course, you might be invited to private screenings in the small studios. But in the case of one theatre where I spent an afternoon with a journalist friend from Mumbai, a man of the world who was looking for character actors to star in Richard Attenborough’s film Gandhi, which was still at the planning stage, we were led into the last row of the cinema hall. It was more like a corridor with seats and fully encased on all sides except for the window with a ledge in front of us. The projection room was overhead behind us.

“We will serve you refreshments during the interval, sir,” one of the attendants announced. They then locked the doors at either end of the corridor, leaving us both confused and fumbling in the dark. The film we watched was a Nazi-era Hollywood movie with Anthony Quinn called The Passage.

Let us say that the afternoon was a memorable rite of passage for both of us.