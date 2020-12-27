Watch | A look at Kashmir's ancient art of papier mache

27 December 2020 11:34 IST

A video on Kashmir’s papier mache tradition that has been passed on orally from one generation to the other

Kashmir’s papier mache art is a story in itself. Migrants from Persia and Central Asia travelled to Kashmir and introduced many arts and crafts in the 15th century. Today, masters of the art live in the narrow bylanes of Srinagar’s Zadibal-Alamgari Bazaar. They bring to life the literary works of poets, kings and emperors through local motifs.

