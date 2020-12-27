Society

Watch | A look at Kashmir's ancient art of papier mache

Kashmir’s papier mache art is a story in itself. Migrants from Persia and Central Asia travelled to Kashmir and introduced many arts and crafts in the 15th century. Today, masters of the art live in the narrow bylanes of Srinagar’s Zadibal-Alamgari Bazaar. They bring to life the literary works of poets, kings and emperors through local motifs.

Related Topics
magazine
Related Articles

Printable version | Dec 27, 2020 11:36:26 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/society/a-look-at-kashmirs-ancient-art-of-papier-mache/article33429684.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY