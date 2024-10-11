A look at Durga Puja celebrations in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam’s oldest Durga Puja celebration of Bengali Association (Thompson Street) has embraced a unique artistic expression for this year. The Goddess’ attire is not crafted from the traditional cloth but with intricately moulded clay. This creative shift, inspired by the age-old ‘Sholar Shaaj’ tradition of Bengal, adds a new layer of symbolism to the festival, highlighting a return to Nature and a celebration of eco-friendly craftsmanship.

Clay attire

Says Binay Pal, the artisan who along with his team from West Bengal crafted the idol, “Each fold of the sari, each piece of jewellery, is crafted from terracotta. The clay that we bring every year from West Bengal has been an essential part of our idol-making tradition, and extending it to the Goddess’ attire makes the entire figure a unified work of art, from head to toe.”

The celebrations that took off on Wednesday is being held at Rani Chandramani Function Hall, Sree Seetaramachandra Swamivari Devasthanam at Jagadamba Junction. Said to have originated at One Town, the oldest part of the city, in the early 1930s, the celebrations are steeped in tradition with the community coming together for Bhog, Sandhi Puja, cultural programmes and the resounding beats of the dhaak.

Literary touch

At the other end of the city, the Sharodiya Durgotsav at Ukkunagaram Durga Puja Committee takes on a literary touch with an in-house cultural programme. The celebrations began with a Bengali drama based on a Byomkesh Bakshi story penned by Sharadindu Bandopadhyay. The 34th edition of the annual Bengali literary magazine from Visakhapatnam, Katha, was published in the programme. The Ukkunagaram Kalibari premises has been decked up with various stalls and entertainment facilities along with food joints. As part of the cultural events, a band from Kolkata will be performing on the Navami (October 11) evening.

In Waltair, the Sarbojanin and ECo Railway Durga Puja Committee Kalibari stands as a spiritual hub for Bengalis and the larger community in Visakhapatnam. The temple complex not only celebrates Durga Puja but also serves as a year-round cultural centre. Its 64th year of Durga Puja celebration was kickstarted with an in-house programme of dance and drama. “Every year close to 9,000 people from different communities come for our bhog prasad which is offered on Saptami, Ashtami and Navami days,” says Joydev Chakrovortty, secretary of Waltair Kalibari. On October 11, singers Sumit Kumar and Sumita Ghosh from Kolkata will be performing in the evening while the Kolkata-based Rhythm Musical Troupe will be giving a musical performance on October 12.

The Utsab Cultural Association’s Durga Puja celebrations at AMCOSA Hall in Maharanipeta are a blend of camaraderie and devotion. The celebrations feature lively cultural programmes, stalls of Bengali snacks and sweets where anyone passing by can join in. The aroma of fish and vegetable chops, the sweetness of sandesh and kacha golla, and the tangy spice of jhaal muri fill the air, making the celebration as much a feast for the taste buds as it is for the soul.

