A lone tusker called Shankar

23 December 2020 16:18 IST

Just as trackers closed in on the rogue elephant to fire a tranquiliser dart, a herd appeared from the forest to save him

Where is Shankar right now? What is going through his mind? Is he aware that his dramatic escape left a trail of confusion, and grudging admiration, in Gudalur in The Nilgiris? These are questions only the elephant himself can answer.

Right now, he is wandering through Kerala’s Nilambur forest, and chances are he remembers his rescue. After all, elephants have a sharp memory.

The single-tusked elephant, nicknamed after the forest watcher who found his broken tusk, is being tracked by the State Forest Department to be tranquilised and captured. He is said to be responsible for killing three people in Gudalur this month.

But this is not just another man-animal conflict story. A massive operation to track Shankar, described as a ‘brash’ 50-year-old elephant, and which involved four kumki elephants, four veterinarians, three drones, 25 camera traps and 70 people from the State Forest Department including 30 trackers from tribal communities, took an extraordinary turn on December 14.

Tranquilliser kept ready to dart the elephant at Pandalur | Photo Credit: M Sathyamoorthy

As the search team closed in — they even fired a tranquiliser dart — a herd of elephants unexpectedly appeared from the fragmented Shola forest patch surrounded by tea plantations.

The herd of five females, three males and a calf walked Shankar towards the safety of forest cover. They thwarted what was already a challenging task for the Forest Department given the difficult terrain.

The operation is still on, but the herd’s intervention and Shankar’s entry into Kerala has delayed the elephant’s capture.

Daring escape

What prompted the herd to trundle towards Shankar despite the risk of exposing itself to human presence?

The answer, according to I Anwardeen, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Coimbatore Circle, who oversaw the operation, lies with a female in the herd. “He was courting her,” he says. As soon as he was sedated, the herd “stood beside him, prompting him not to fall into delirium and escorted him till he revived. They assumed he was sick,” he explains.

Raman Sukumar, Honorary Professor at IISc Bengaluru, who has been studying elephants for 40 years, is still puzzled at the rescue. “Usually, when we dart a female elephant to radio collar it, for instance, other family members bunch around it because they feel it is in danger,” he says, adding that this is because elephants are from a matriarchal society.

Drones being used to monitor the movement of the wild elephant | Photo Credit: M Sathyamoorthy

But this “milling around” is rare when the elephant in question is a male, he says. “Males are usually solitary or move in what we call ‘bachelor groups’ consisting of an older male and one or two younger ones,” he adds. The only explanation he feels for the Shankar episode is that he was “temporarily associated with a family in the group”.

Shankar is on the minds of a lot of people now, including photojournalists who camped in the hills to take his pictures, locals who hoped he would be caught, and people like Tarsh Thekaekara, who is part of The Shola Trust, a non-profit, charitable Trust involved in Nature conservation in the Nilgiris. He terms the incident complex. “There seemed to be a coordinated effort led by the herd to empty the landscape,” he says. While experts reason, and some of us even come up with romantic stories, we may perhaps never fully understand why the herd came for Shankar that day. Says Tarsh, “Only the elephants know why they did that. We can’t talk to them, can we?”