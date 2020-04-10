A Holy Week sans ceremonies

The season of Lent has always called for introspection and a deeper reflection on one’s personal faith. This year, it has been marked with a greater empathy for those in suffering and need.

Cutting across denominational divides, all churches in the city stopped services three weeks ago and resorted to live streaming of sermons online, in keeping with the need of the hour.

But of course, there’s nothing like the real thing — whether its the quiet happiness of Palm Sunday, the solemnity of Good Friday or all-out rejoicing on Easter Sunday.

“I miss taking part in the Holy Communion. Apart from being a symbol of my faith, it is the reason why Easter is celebrated; it marks the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ,” says Hannah Rajasingh, a church-goer, “Besides, nothing compares to the joy of celebrating it with others in church. So even though this Sunday, we will hear a sermon online, the happiness of sharing it with others will be sorely missed,” she adds.

According to the Archbishop of Bangalore, Most Reverend Dr Peter Machado, community ceremonies and observances of the season like the washing of the feet, Passion of Christ and of course, the celebrations, have been all been suspended for the first time.

“We have told people to observe the symbolic gestures of confession and communion in a spiritual manner by practising humility and subservience among family members,” says the Archbishop, adding, “There are special prayers going out for the afflicted and for all those serving the nation in this crisis. Despite everything, it is still a season of hope that has brought people closer.”

Whether you are among the devout or one who makes a guest appearance, festive food is the hallmark of any special day. Needless to say, this year has seen a dip in orders for season goodies, be it hot cross buns, Easter eggs or meats.

“There is a shortage of fresh supplies and raw material to make a lot of these items. Customers too, are ordering in lesser quantities this time,” says Meena F, a part-time home baker in Hennur, who is supplying Easter goodies in the East Bengaluru area.

The reduce in demand also has to do with Easter being a pared-down affair this year, with extended family members and friends stranded in different parts of the city, due to the lockdown. “We placed orders for non-vegetarian items in advance for Easter, but in smaller amounts as it’s only going to be our neighbours and us this Sunday,” says Leena Padmini D’Souza, a home maker.

Easter 2020 will always be remembered as the one that was.