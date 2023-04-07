ADVERTISEMENT

A glittering ceremony marks completion of tournament season at East Point Golf in Visakhapatnam

April 07, 2023 10:09 am | Updated 10:09 am IST

This year, about 10 major tournaments were conducted at East Point Golf Club in Visakhapatnam

Nivedita Ganguly

An aerial view of the redesigned East Point Golf Club in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: KR Deepak

After a year packed with tournaments which drew golfers across the country, the East Point Golf Club (EPGC) celebrated the winners of the year’s tournaments with the Captain’s Night last weekend, marking the completion of the tournament season. Played over two days in March, the tournament winner was Commander R Jay Kumar. The chief guest for the event was Vice-Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, Chief of Staff, Eastern Naval Command.

This year, about 10 major tournaments were conducted. The course that was redesigned into a category-A championship course has been buzzing with action. In the last tournament season, EPGC started the Vizag Golf League with eight teams of 12 players each and the tournament was conducted over a period of six to eight weeks. The league has now become an annual event of the club. A lush landscape of fairways and endless greens, the renovated EPGC is now well placed on the national golfing map.

“It is naturally beautiful course ensconced within hills. The upgradation of the course has given a big fillip to the golfing culture of Visakhapatnam. Starting from April, a series of tournaments are lined up. In May, two national-level tournaments by Indian Golf Union will be held,” says Seshagiri Mantri, member of entertainment committee of EPGC and adds: “The club also doubles as a social space wherein members enjoy an array of services apart from the camaraderie and bonhomie.”

EPGC is set to host the Circars Cup and ASD Cup to kickstart its new tournament season from April.

The club was started in 1884, primarily for the relaxation of the British. It moved to its present location at Mudasarlova in 1964 with the efforts of Raja PV Gajapathi Raju of Vizianagaram and other passionate golfers of the time. Today the club has about 2,000 members out of which 300 are active golfers.

