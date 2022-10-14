A day in the life of a postman

N Saravanan at the Nanjundapuram Post office in Coimbatore, that was established in 1946. | Photo Credit: Siva Saravanan S

Dressed in a neatly-pressed khaki uniform with the red and yellow logo of India Post above his shirt pocket, postman N Saravanan hops on to his bicycle. It is 9.30 am, and his day has just begun. He has secured a bundle on the carrier and has hung two canvas bags on either side of the handlebar: they contain the day’s post. He arrived at 8.30 am at the post office in Nanjundapuram, a suburb in Coimbatore. The office is located in a building that is over 120 years old, and inside, there are wooden sorting tables and desks bearing marks from several decades of usage.

The mail van arrived from the Coimbatore RMS railway station at 7.30 am. D Bhuvaneshwari, the GDS (Gramin Dak Sevak) Packer, has stamped each cover by the time the two postmen working at the office arrive. They sort them according to their beats, say their goodbyes, and leave for ‘duty’.

Saravanan pedals along a narrow road that runs along a sugarcane field. “The most important aspect of the job is getting to know people in one’s beat,” he says. He started out in 1999, and knows every family in the region much like his own.

His day starts at 7.30 am, and ends at 3 pm | Photo Credit: Siva Saravanan S

“A decade ago, my bundle mostly had inland letters and the 25p postcards. A lot has changed over the years,” he says. But people continue to use India Post’s services for important documents such as passports, legal papers, letters from banks, and Government job applications. “Although several private courier services have come up, giving regular updates on WhatsApp and what not, our work load has only gone up, contrary to popular belief,” says the 43-year-old, adding that India Post has digitised a lot of its operations.

But there are certain things only a postman/woman can do. “People trust us with documents that can change the course of their lives,” says Saravanan, patting his post bundle. “This is more precious than gold, and so when I’m on duty, I have eyes not just on the front, but the sides and back as well,” he laughs. He has delivered exam results to students, their college admit cards, and subsequently, their job offers. “It is nice to see them wave at me on their way to work; I have seen their transition up close,” he says.

Saravanan remembers an incident from ten years ago: A Nanjudapuram resident had applied for a driver’s post at the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, and was waiting for his appointment order. “He and his father would come to the post office every morning asking if I had mail for them,” he recalls. The letter did come, and when Saravanan cycled to their house, the man cried as he opened it, and gave him a hug. “I’ve seen a lot of happy tears,” he says.

As the carrier of good tidings, he has had people offer him cake and sweets, and sometimes, lunch as well. “I am always on the run, but I oblige on occasions,” he smiles. Saravanan’s beat has several coconut farms, and he often finds himself taking narrow roads with thick vegetation on either side. “Those routes makes me anxious; I often encounter snakes there,” he says, adding, “I’ve been bitten by dogs twice so far; every postman would have received a dog bite at least once during his tenure.”

His favourite part of the year used to be Deepavali and Pongal season. “People had the habit of sending vaazhthu (greetings) in the past. It was a delight to see the receiver’s face break into a smile when they read those,” he recalls.

Saravanan’s wife Subashini too was a postwoman. She has now been promoted to Postal Assistant and is in Chennai. “When both of us were on duty in the city, we would talk about our respective days in the evening at home,” he says. “There was so much to share.”

Saravanan then looks at his watch: it is time to go. His day ends at 3 pm. “I go back to the office to drop off the returns and then head home,” he tells us, pedaling along a dirt road, a protective hand on the bundle in his carrier as he navigates a turn.