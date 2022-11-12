A captivating Bharatanatyam performance on the shores of Visakhapatnam

Aayana Dance Company’s hour-long Bharatanatyam dance presentation captivates the audience in Visakhapatnam. The event was an initiative of Paramparaa Foundation

The evening was an awe-inspiring blend of lights, musical notes, culture, heritage and classical dance as the rolling sandy beaches of Visakhapatnam came alive to a Bharatanatyam performance by Bengaluru-based group Aayana Dance Company last weekend. The hour-long dance presentation was a seamless transition from the traditional and auspicious to the modern and vibrant through timeless ancient texts like the Hanuman Chalisa. The event held at MGM Park in Visakhapatnam was an initiative of Hyderabad-based non-profit organisation Paramparaa Foundation. The organisation is the brainchild of Shashikala Reddy and Srinagi B Rao. Through its platform, the founders seek to work towards reviving art forms in temples and heritage spaces to bring back Indian cultural heritage. “Our aim is to create awareness about forgotten dance forms and music in the society and sensitize common man to their cultural roots,” says co-founder of Paramparaa Srinagi B. Rao. “In today’s fast paced world, the tradition of temple dances is fading away. We intend to revive this culture by bringing in exceptionally talented Indian classical dancers and groups from different parts of India to enliven the open spaces like temples, heritage sites and beaches. These performances are unusual in the way they are presented and bring in a freshness and energy that will appeal to people today,” says Srinagi.

Members of Aayana Dance Company performing a bharatnatyam performance at a programme by Paramparaa at MGM Park in Visakhapatnam | Photo Credit: KR Deepak

In the past, Paramparaa had organised a temple dance performance in the Simhachalam Temple in Visakhapatnam. “Dance and music once used to be a prerogative of the elite and the learned who witnessed these programmes in sabhas and auditoriums. Through our venture, our objective is to take these dance forms to the masses. It provides a way to disseminate knowledge about cultural symbolism and traditional practices, sensitizing the society on the whole and today’s younger generation,” she adds. Paramparaa’s next event will be held on November 12 at 6pm at Pavitra Sangam, Ibrahimpatnam, Vijayawada. The performance will be by Parshwanath Upadhye and team.