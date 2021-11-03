A busy festive season for tailors at Coimbatore’s shopping hub

03 November 2021 15:32 IST

Alteration tailors stationed on the streets of our cities’ shopping hubs are busiest during Deepavali. We meet some of them in Coimbatore’s famous Raja Street

The tailors are nowhere in sight. It is pouring steadily: I stomp through puddles, hop-skip over sludge, and elbow my way through the cramped Uppukinar lane in Coimbatore’s shopping hub: Raja Street. And then I see them: “Sleeves done, ₹30,” says tailor M Srinivas to his customer, poking his head from behind a curtain of white plastic sheets. They are all seated, one next to the other, against a wall in a narrow by-lane: about 10 of them, each tailor and machine under plastic sheets roughly fashioned like tents. The rain drones on and so do their sewing machines: a dull clackety-clack that has formed the background score of the locality for over 90 years.

The tailors are busy around Deepavali | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

Advertising

Advertising

Deepavali is the best season for these alteration tailors. They can quickly tighten shirts and blouses, attach kurti sleeves, shorten pants, and tame an XL dress into a size S. All the while the customer looks on. Uppukinar — a confusing mesh of lanes with textile shops that can suffocate the untrained shopper — is the perfect spot for these men. Customers walk out of these shops and head straight to them. “I’ve been here for 40 years,” says 59-year-old T Mohan Das, fixing net sleeves to a pale orange dress. “My grandfather used to sit with his machine on these streets and I trained under him,” he says. “I started sewing buttons when I was 12.”

Mohan recalls that during his grandfather’s time, each textile shop had two designated tailors. “Customers took their advice for cloth measurements; those were times before readymade clothes,” he says. But why do the men stop at only alteration work? “I do know proper tailoring,” admits Mohan, moving on to sleeve number two. “But alteration is easy money. Besides, we do not have the facility to, say, iron canvas lining into a shirt collar.” Alteration is also quick: a tailor spends a few minutes on an outfit and makes anything from ₹30 to ₹100.

They tighten shirts and blouses, attach sleeves to dresses and shorten pants. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

Mohan’s neighbour Srinivas is busy tightening a brown shirt. J Vijayalakshmi, who has been here for 40 years, is getting down to shortening a frock. Next to her is K Murugesan, among the oldest of the lot. The bearded 75-year-old is tired. He has been seated on a wooden bench fashioned out of planks — his rickety stool — all day, tailoring away. “Make money when you can,” he says wryly. “If I stop even for a little while, customers will pile up.” He pokes the folds of the plastic sheet roof from below to drain rainwater that has gathered by the bucketful.

Tailor Murugesan, among the oldest of the lot | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

“Last year, when the lockdowns were in place, I went to bed drinking tap water for many days,” he says. That was also when the machines fell silent for weeks in a row. “This year, things are improving,” adds Murugesan. He is cautious not to get too excited, for people are not splurging during the festival as they usually would. “The mood is better than last year though,” he points out. Just then, a lady drops off his lunch of tomato rice and raita. Murugesan shoves the packet into a corner. It is already 3 pm. “Lunch can wait,” he says. “I’ve had numerous cups of tea. It looks like there will be more rain. I don’t want to keep my customers waiting.”

Murugesan has been a tailor at Raja Street for 60 years. “These lanes were not so crowded back then,” he recalls. The men continue to wrap up their machines and leave them on the street when they retire for the day. “They are safe here,” says Murugesan. “They are too old to be stolen anyway,” he laughs.

Has he done his Deepavali shopping yet? “I don’t wear new clothes for the festival,” he smiles, adding, “My wife however, has got herself a sari.”

And despite all these years with a sewing machine, tailor Murugesan never offers to do her blouses. “She knew this when she married me,” he says. “I do not know tailoring.”