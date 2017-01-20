Who’s afraid of a good drought?

Anusuya Dhanraj Neware’s scooter is parked by the goat shed that abuts the blue walls of her home. She carries a small handbag on her arm and has a worn-out plastic bag with registers, neatly marked with numbers and names, and a few bank passbooks, by her feet. Until about three years ago, she wouldn’t have dared step out beyond the safety net of her village and the weekly market, a few kilometres away, let alone ride a scooter.

The petite woman, with oiled hair combed neatly back into a bun and a permanent smile, has studied till Class 10. Her husband Dhanraj went to school till Class 4. Yet, all family decisions — the seeds to be sown, whether their tin-roofed house needed repairs, allocating money for school fees for their two children — were taken by her husband who would not bother to discuss these things with her. Anusuya’s life was within the home, working on their small farm of five acres and, for most part of the year, weeding other people’s farms where she and other women would earn ₹100 a day. The men earned ₹200. “But that’s because they have to plough the fields and that requires more physical effort,” she says.

Pendhari village where Anusuya lives — in the Umred block of Maharashtra’s Nagpur district — has been looking at a pattern of unpredictable weather that has significantly affected crops for the last four years. Three years of drought were followed by heavy rains this year. Each family, with its small landholding, usually generates about four quintals of soyabean, the predominant crop, which is sold at ₹3,000 per quintal. The erratic weather has significantly affected yields, and the families have incurred heavy losses from the investments they made in the crop. But Pendhari did not go hungry. “If a woman has ₹10, she meets expenses with ₹5 and saves the remaining ₹5,” says Anusuya. “And this is our strength, that we have foresight. When men get money, the biggest chunk is spent on alcohol and sundries, and by the time they get home, there is hardly anything left.”

Anusuya knows the value of savings and of collective savings. In her village, nearly 50 women are almost capable of facing next year, no matter how the weather behaves. From saving just ₹20 a month, these women are now looking at putting aside more than ₹100 a month through the by-now time-tested practice of forming self-help groups or SHGs.

Each woman has also opened a bank account in her name, and this causes them much excitement. “Imagine, we have never owned anything before. Even the land on which we work belongs to our husband or father-in-law. Now, we have a bank account and money in it, and it’s in our name!” Anusuya exclaims.

The act of opening a bank account has changed something else. Women who had never stepped outside their homes now talk confidently of interest rates and returns. “I am no longer scared to talk to a bank officer,” says Anusuya.”

One of the major ways in which the women have used the SHGs is to jointly purchase a sewai or noodle-making machine. Sewai is a popular breakfast in this part of Maharashtra, cooked with onions and chillies. Under Anusuya’s management, the women work on the machine every week, generating about 50 kg of sewai. A tempo is arranged, for which every woman pays ₹40 for the commute and ₹20 for the sewai. The sewai is taken to the weekly market 7 km away where they sell about 25 kg of sewai. The profit is spent on buying wheat flour and the rest saved with the SHG. For the near future, they are also eyeing a ‘masala business’.

Pendhari today has four SHGs with 12 women each. At different periods of time, women borrow money from them to repay previous loans, pay school fees, buy seeds, or even sometimes buy gold ornaments without needing to inform the husband. Anusuya resisted borrowing for a long time and then finally she borrowed ₹15,000 to buy herself the scooter. As secretary of 15 SHGs across four villages, she uses it to travel across the swathes of barren land and strategise with the women on how to use their collective savings.

Shanta Ganesh Kusrao, Anusuya’s neighbour, used to work in a stone-crushing site. The work in the hot sun was strenuous and tiring, especially when she had to walk home for another two hours. She has now quit and also makes sewai. “The failed crops were devastating, but I knew that over time, I would be able to repay the loan I took from the SHG without being abused verbally,” she says, recalling the days of the moneylender.

How does her husband perceive Anusuya’s new-found respect across villages? “In the beginning, I had to seek his permission to travel to other villages. Today, people look at me differently. My husband now understands that by speaking to other women, I am helping them save money in a systematic way so that we can be prepared when our crops fail. He doesn’t mind that I return home some days after sundown.” This is a major concession but not everything is perfect yet. “I do wish he would share in the housework,” says Anusuya.

Priyanka Borpujari is an independent journalist.