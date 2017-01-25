On a patriotic note

Say patriotism and there is a burst of emotions. The opinions are as diverse as the people itself but the spirit of patriotism dwells in all. With the cinema halls playing the national anthem following a court order, the move has sparked off a debate on patriotism with some even calling it ‘multiplex patriotism.’ On Republic Day, we ask personalties from different fields about their concept of freedom and if there is any place, person or a song which evokes the patriotic spirit in them.

Never hurt others

My concept of freedom is to able to say something freely without offending others. One should have a freedom of expression and this freedom should be in deed too but it should not hurt others. This expression is definitely subjective. You don’t have a right to hurt others or intrude into others’ lives.

Vijayendra Prasad | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

I have always held the song Vande Mataram in high regard. I get goosebumps whenever I listen to it. I like Jana Gana Mana too but Vande Mataram is a notch higher. Since childhood, I have been an ardent fan of Vande Mataram. It addresses the mother and there is nothing greater than mother. Mother is nature. I have been a ‘feminist’ in that way. I have always believed in treating women with great respect.

Vijayendra Prasad, writer and director

Pushing the boundaries

My concept of freedom gains ground from my own experiences of life, in pushing the boundaries of my ability to be expressive, in creating and to find a meaning in life. Thus the language of visual arts and converging point of the real and unreal world of arts and literature sets me free; ‘to escape to a larger reality’ in feeling for the universe as if it belongs to me.

Koeli Mukherjee | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

History pops up at every nook and cranny of the contemporary world seeking answer to where? how and why? And, I am my best hero still surviving my times against all odds, being a trained artist, a woman, born in some part of the country but belonging in ‘La La Land’, not willing to let go of artisans, weavers, food growers; not willing to undermine their knowledge, how I wish they were certified educators to those who came to learn from them. I love and respect my Netaji, Khudiram, Benoy, Badal, Dinesh, Swami Vivekananda, Ramakrishna Paramhamsa, Vidyasagar, Rammohan Roy, Bankim Chandra, Sarat Chandra, Tagore, Gandhiji, Kabir and the brave artist’s community, as they flow within me as an intricate stream of consciousness; Jhansi ki Rani in my heart. And, sujalang sufalang malayaja sheetalang sashya shyamalang mataram, vande mataram... keeps me inspired.

Koeli Mukherjee, artist

Freedom from patriarchal mindset

Only when a woman can walk on the streets, unafraid; only when there are zero cases of female infanticide; only when a girl-child in rural India is welcomed with as much joy as a boy-child; only when motherhood and marriage are not yardsticks of achievements but merely choices that a woman makes; only when there is adequate drinking water, access to basic affordable healthcare, and when there is eradication of hunger, will I consider my country truly free. We might have got our freedom from the British, but we have to get freedom from the patriarchal,misogynistic mindset which threatens to drown us.

Preeti Shenoy

When I visited Andaman and saw the tiny cells where Veer Savarkar and others were lodged in, saw the gallows, the punishment meted out to these freedom fighters, I felt moved. The other place which evoked similar sentiments was when I visited Jallianwallah Bagh and saw the bullet holes on the walls. I have also witnessed the Wagah Border ceremonies twice, where you sing at the top of your voice, with the crowd. The first time I saw it, my spirits lifted. But the second time I went, it was a terrible experience with jostling crowds.

Preeti Shenoy, author

Being responsible to India

Today, I clearly feel the odd one out, an alien to what seems to be the current ‘norm.’ When I think of the word patriot, sadly I recoil from the trendy imagery of a jawan fighting at our borders, or the pride of our nuclear strength, or the forced respect we are to grant our national anthem. All these things make my sense of patriotism feel diminished, squeezed, berated.

Sanjna Kapoor

I refuse to let others’ smallness rob me of what I feel. Patriotism to me is not an imposed sense of undying loyalty. To me patriotism is a feeling of respect, regard and responsibility to the place I belong to. I belong to India. A country that one can never really come to know completely.... in one lifetime! This magnificently wonderful, confusing, all-encompassing country, that is made up of many many people, beliefs, customs and cultures that make it this vibrant land of such possibility. I refuse to let this possibility be reduced to a myopic view of a few chauvinistic new-fangled custodians of our ‘patriotism.’ To belong to India, is to be responsible to India. And, that to me is patriotism. And as my father taught me, what his father taught him, you must give back to society, especially when society has given you plenty.

Sanjna Kapoor, theatre personality

Sense of pride

Every person goes through emotional and physical crisis. My idea of freedom would be to able to bring these emotions under control and be happy with whatever the situation one is in. Also women who go through a bad experience like body shaming should try to make peace with itand move on. It is the true sense of freedom.

Dancer Rajeswari Sainath

My spirit of patriotism is lifted when I perform in a foreign land in front of a foreign audience and get appreciated.

I experience a sense of pride when I explain to them about my country/culture and its diversities.

Rajeswari Sainath, dancer