Of petrol, memory, Spielberg and driving

NISHANTH VIJAYAN

Techie, 32

Nishanth Vijayan | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

What is your most prized possession?

My nephew, Badrii.

If you were granted a wish what would it be?

Reduce the price of petrol.

Your biggest fear?

Losing someone special.

What does happiness mean to you?

Being with family and friends.

If you could, what would you undo?

I wish I could do away with caste-based reservation system.

ANJU LUCY EASOW

Homemaker, 33

Anju Lucy Easow | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

What is your most prized possession?

My family.

If you were granted a wish what would it be?

The ability to read minds.

Your biggest fear?

Losing my memory.

What does happiness mean to you?

Finding joy in everything.

If you could, what would you undo?

The death of my father.

ARIF AL ANAM

Aspiring actor, 24

Arif Al Anam | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

What is your most prized possession?

My father and mother.

If you were granted a wish what would it be?

To get a lead role in a Christopher Nolan or Steven Spielberg or Martin Scorsese film.

Your biggest fear?

Every new thing is a fear until I overcome it.

What does happiness mean to you?

When I get to see my face on the big screen with my parents.

If you could, what would you undo?

My past and laziness.

ATHIRA MURALI

College student, 23

Athira Murali | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

What is your most prized possession?

My driving skills.

If you were granted a wish what would it be?

That there be equality in this world.

Your biggest fear?

Absolutely nothing.

What does happiness mean to you?

Happiness is being able to do all the things I love to do and spending time with my family and friends.

If you could what would you undo?

All the inequality in the world. Women should face their fears and stand up for themselves and for womanhood.