Of memories, friends, school and family

NITHIN VETTOM

HR executive, 28

What is your most prized possession?

My family and the beautiful memories I have collected while travelling.

If you were granted a wish, what would it be?

I want to travel around the world probably sometime soon.

Your biggest fear?

With time moving so fast, I am scared that I might not get enough time to achieve my goals.

What does happiness mean to you?

Spending quality time with family, friends, and ticking off tasks in my bucket list.

If you could what would you undo?

I would not want to undo much in my life. Grateful for all the lessons learned and looking forward to living life as it comes.

REKHA NAVIN

Senior Executive, 32

What is your most prized possession?

My family, which includes my pets and my friends, especially my gang of friends - JTU.

If you were granted a wish, what would it be?

To be myself and never to hold any grudge.

Your biggest fear?

Fear of dementia and missing out on the most important things in my life.

What does happiness mean to you?

Happiness means being loved and being with people I love, the things we do, the places we go and the memories we create.

If you could, what would you undo?

My past decisions, right and wrong, have made me what I am today.

Rekha Navin | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

SUREJ M. BAIJU

MTech student, 23

What is your most prized possession?

Family and friends.

If you were granted a wish, what would it be?

To relive my school days.

Your biggest fear?

No fears.

What does happiness mean to you?

Being with my loved ones.

If you could, what would you undo?

Nothing. Each experience taught me something. I am happy with it.

Surej M. Baiju | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

SONIA THOMAS

Techie, 32

What is your most prized possession?

My family.

If you were granted a wish what would it be?

I wish poverty and sorrow to be washed away from the earth.

Your biggest fear?

Losing my family.

What does happiness mean to you?

Spending quality time with my family.

If you could what would you undo?

Undo all the mistakes I have done in life and try to live a better life.