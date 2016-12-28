Kicha and his American adventure

The best thing that happened to me in 2016, was The Ellen DeGeneres Show. When the year began, I didn’t think anything like this would happen. I was also part of another show. But, I cannot tell you anything about it. It is a surprise! It will be aired in January; I recently went for the recording.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show was awesome. I even had my own dressing room at the studio. Ellen was very kind and funny. I really liked being on the show. She loved the puttu I made with ripe plantain and grated coconut.

My mother helped me with the recipe. I was not nervous, but the difficult part was pushing the puttu out; it was very hot. When I am older, I will create my own recipes.

In the U.S., I visited Hollywood, and in New York City, I got to see the Statue of Liberty. You know, I saw the minions at Universal Studios. I had so much fun at Los Angeles.

I am in Class I at Choice School, Kochi. These days, some of my friends call out to me when they see me: “Yay! Nihal, Nihal...” But not everybody though.

The school and my teachers treat me the same way as they did before the show. For them to notice me, I need to become more famous. I need more subscribers, more likes...

It was a big surprise when Facebook bought my mango ice cream video. My father and I made the video and uploaded it.

I was watching TV one day, when my father screamed saying Facebook had bought my video for $2,000. And then...phadak! Just like that, a lot of things happened.

We donated $1,000 from the money Facebook gave us to a boy with autism. My parents took me to his house.

2016 was a fun year, but I think 2017 will be better. In January, I’m going to Bangalore, and then to Dubai.

Kicha is probably the youngest Indian to be featured on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The six-year-old wants to be an ‘astro-chef’ when he grows up. His YouTube channel Kichatube has more than 13,500 subscribers.

(As told to SHILPA NAIR ANAND)