Into the world of black and white

‘Paarvaikkaaga’ is a photo exhibition of over 60 black-and-white frames portraying the candid vibrancy of the visually challenged students. The pictures capture the myriad moments of happiness and gratitude, sorrow and anxiety – all conveyed through contended smiles, teary eyes and hearty laughter. The expo documents everyday lives of the 100-odd students at St. Joseph’s School for the Blind, Paravai.

It all started six months ago when city photographer Renga Karuvayan happened to visit the school. “I am a resident of Samayanallur and have been crossing the school everyday on way to work for the past 16 years. Only recently, I stopped by wondering how the school would be and just went inside one morning. The Correspondent gave me the permission to spend time with the children and I began visiting the school daily to observe the routine. I felt one with the kids and identified with their emotions. That’s when I wanted to bring out their lives in photographs,” says Renga. “Through the pictures, I have conveyed an outsider’s perspective. I hope it strikes a chord with the outer society and at the same time lends a peek into the world of the visually challenged people.”

Photographer Renga Karuvayan | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Children at the 30-year-old residential school come from different places and backgrounds, suffering from various kinds and degrees of blindness. “It was moving to understand their way of life. As I became a regular visitor, the children were able to identify me from my voice and by touching me. I made friends with few and they started looking forward to my arrival,” recounts Renga. “Sometimes I would go without the camera, just for the sake of being with them. Once, I was surprised by the keen obersation of a partially blind student when he enquired why I had not got the camera.”

I captured the pictures in black-and-white to symbolically represent the way they see things around them and also because I wanted to avoid the risk of colours taking the attention away from the subject, explains Renga. “As a photographer, it was a huge learning experience for me. I understood how shooting visually challenged people is different from taking pictures of others. The subject doesn’t even realise that he or she is being photographed and hence never pose and therein lies the sheer beauty of photograohing them. It is always candid, honest and spontaneous.”

Many of the frames exhibited showcase close up of the kids in light and dark shades apart from freeze frames that beautifully capture activities and motions. Sister Alphonse, Correspondent of the school says, “We are happy that something about our students and school is being brought out for others to know. We have been running the school for the past 30 years, helping out the community.”

Krithik Raja, a Class IX student, says, “I am moved to know that pictures of me and my friends are being showcased in the exhibition. However, I wish I could see those pictures.”

‘Paarvaikkaaga’ expo is on till January 29, from 10.30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Joseph’s School for the Blind, Justin Nagar, Near New Central Vegetable Market, Paravai. For more details call 9843888854.