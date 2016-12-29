Good tidings

The New Year is here. Techie forums, online and offline, are already buzzing with plans for 2017 and we don’t mean just for their New Year’s Eve parties. Some techies in Technopark are all set to do something different in the coming year. In fact, a few of them are already on their way to seeing their plans to fruition.

Digging in

Team Prakruthi, a voluntary group that’s into environmental-friendly activities, has already started cultivating a plot of land on campus. Park Authorities have given them 10 cents of unused land, adjacent to a ramp in the car park of Tejaswini building and behind the campus’ bio-waste management plant, to create a ‘demo’ farm. The techies started off by preparing the land with the help of trained staff from the Krishi Bhavan, Kazhakoottam, and then planted a representative crop of vegetables, everything from runner beans, red amaranthus and brinjal to bittergourd, okra, yellow cucumber, pumpkin and even sugarcane.

“Our aim is to promote home farming and to show people that that it’s easy enough to cultivate your own food. It’s completely organic cultivation,” says Manoj S. Babu, a senior project manager with a multi-national company, one of the 20 or so techies who are hands on involved in the farm. He’s been a keen home farmer for a couple of years now. “Managing the plot – and a home farm too – is not taxing at all. All it takes is about 15 minutes of your time in the mornings and evenings. For the demo farm we take turns to water the plants and inevitably three to four people turn up to tend to the saplings every day. They send updates to our Whatsapp group to keep everyone in the loop,” explains Manoj.

Three weeks into the project and already seeds have sprouted and saplings are fledging.

“We should be able to cultivate the vegetables in about three months. In the meantime, we plan to invite kids on the weekends to visit the plot and learn about cultivation,” adds Manoj.

Helping hands

Raneesh A.R. and his socially-minded friends, meanwhile, are keen on giving a helping hand to the disadvantaged.

Raneesh A.R. and his friends Shivasankar, Vineeth Srijith, Mithun Venugopal and Mithun Das C.K. plan to start a charitable organisation | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“Over the past year or so we’ve been buying medicines for people who can’t afford them, particularly for some of the non-IT staff members on campus such as security personnel and sweepers. We also pitched in with funds for campaigns of large organisations on campus like Prathidhwani’s educational scholarships (for 80 needy students). We hope to really expand on our activities and will start a charitable organisation,” says the youngster, a test analyst, with another MNC.

For a better future

Individually, too many are taking the path less trodden. Meera Nath, a software tester, wants to sponsor the education of an economically disadvantaged child.

Meera Nath | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“As a mother of a five-year-old son, Karthik, I understand the challenges of bringing up a child and satisfying his needs, even with all the advantages on my side. That got me thinking about how impoverished parents cope up with the demands and decided to sponsor the education of a girl child through a reputed charitable organisation. It starts on January 2,” explains Meera. “My brother has been sponsoring a child for the past three years and he is my inspiration,” she adds.

Women power

On the other hand, Sudipta Subramanian, a senior associate consultant, just a year into her techie life, has big dreams to empower women in the coming year, in tandem with self-empowering activities like solo travelling and reading at least one book a week.

Sudipta Subramanian | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“I was very active in social work during my college days and it’s taken me a while to settle in to the techie life. I want to do something real for women because I don’t think supporting social activities on social media is of any real help. I plan to start by organising an awareness campaign on women’s safety. Many techies live in the bubble that is IT life, in an protected environment that is Technopark. It’s not all that safe for women outside and I want to bring young women like myself on a common platform where we can make a difference to other women,” says the spunky youngster.