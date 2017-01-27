It is a fitting finale to the month of January. The month began with new year celebrations and now ends with another new year gaiety. On January 28, the Chinese welcome their new year, the Year of Rooster. For the Chinese community living in Hyderabad, the new year brings with it new hopes and dreams. Yu King, the treasurer of Hyderabad Overseas Chinese Friendship Association (“It is a big name given to a small community”) heralds the year as a new dawn. “Rooster gives us a clarion call and every day is a new awakening,” he states.

Sixty five-year-old Lilian Shieh has just arrived from Kolkata and has her task cut out. “This is our Diwali,” says this interpreter with a smile. The cleaning, decorations and cooking are part of the preparations. She recalls the days in Kolkata when the family would prepare the maida cookies in huge quantities and distribute them among neighbours. “It is lucky day and I will make the traditional biscuits in small quantity,” she states.

This new year being a Saturday, there is a community special lunch organised at Haiking Chinese restaurant. The lion dance too is hugely popular among youngsters. Yu King says because they want to avoid loud noise, the lion dance will be in a subdued way. “When we organise these get-togethers in farm houses, we dance with gay abandon,” he remarks. For Mathew Wong, the lion dance brings back happy memories. As a youngster, he was part of the group which danced to the drum beats. “The lion masks are prepared with paper mache and the drum beat is quite different for this dance. The music makes you move the body in a rhythmic way,” he smiles. He declares food as the star attraction of the festivities. “Depending on a family’s affordability, around 25 items will be part of the menu; Old-timers prefer vegetarian dishes,” he shares. The smile on his face widens when he speaks of the exotic chrysanthemum jelly he used to enjoy as a youngster.

A student of mass communication from St. Joseph College in the city, Mei Fong is born and brought up in Hyderabad. “There will be two days of celebrations,” she states. She also looks forward to the money in red envelopes given by elders to youngsters. “It is considered as the lucky money,” she adds.

She and her friends also enjoy finding out the animal they are according to the year of birth and the predictions given for the zodiac signs.

As the Chinese families get ready to greet each other with ‘Gong Xi Fa Cai - Happy New Year,’ Yu King reveals his new year wish. “As a community, we are happy to look forward for brighter things. Everyone has money now. I only wish for good health.”

Recipes

Rice cakes

Ingredients

Sweet rice flour: 460 gm

Canola oil: 1 cup

Milk: 2 1/2 cups

White sugar: 1 1/2 cups

Baking powder: 1 tsp

Eggs, beaten: 3

Sweetened red bean paste: 1/2 can

Sesame seeds, toasted: 2 tbsp

Method: Preheat an oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Lightly grease baking pan. Mix rice flour, canola oil, milk, sugar, and baking powder in a large bowl. Stir in the beaten eggs. Pour the mixture into the baking pan. Drop small spoonfuls of the red bean paste into the flour mixture about 1 to 2 inches apart, making sure that the red bean paste is covered by the flour mixture. Sprinkle with toasted sesame seeds. Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 55 minutes. Cool in the pan for 10 minutes before removing to cool completely on a wire rack.

Traditional cookies

Ingredients:

Maida: 1 kg

Vegetable oil: 200 gm

Sugar: 200 gm

Elaichi powder: a pinch

Method:

Mix all the ingredients into a large bowl and knead it for 15 minutes. Make large balls of the dough and flatten it and cut the flatten dough into equal pieces. Then cut slightly in the centre of each piece and twist them to make a ribbon shape. Fry them in slow flame till golden brown.