  • What regulations did and didn’t work in the pre-generative AI era, circa 2019
  • How algorithmic and social media design changes in the last five years have fuelled the misinformation landscape
  • Why social media platforms such as X, Meta and YouTube are struggling to contain fake news and propaganda
  • The emerging market and technology of deepfake makers and their political ‘content’ 
  • What tech companies are doing to combat AI-generated misinformation
  • What effect AI can have on the global electoral landscape