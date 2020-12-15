Our top wellness words of 2020, in 14 Indian languages

Kantala and Chaha (Boredom and Tea) Language: Marathi These two words go hand in hand. We call my grandparents and the conversation goes like this: we tell them we are bored, they tell us they are bored; then we say bye. This year has been about finding all possible ways to avoid kanatala. One of them involves drinking strong ginger tea. My mother offers to make a cup for me every afternoon. I refuse every day, but she asks nonetheless, and it is quite uplifting. This year, I have been speaking more Marathi than ever in my adult life. But there are still words I don’t know. For example, if you ask my mother, the word of the year is las, meaning vaccine. - Manali Jamgaokar, 27, from Mumbai; now lives in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh; architect

6/14