10 years of ‘Chennai’: Things that defined the city, in the last decade

The death of both J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi were phenomenal landmarks that defined the decade. We were used to having both of them around all the time, and their rivalries and battles that seem to be amiss now. In fact, the Government Multispeciality Hospital on Mount Road still stands as a symbol of how they just could not get along with each other. It reminds us of the time when Karunanidhi wanted it to be demolished to build the Secretariat and Jayalalithaa said that when she comes to power, she would make it into a hospital. And so, finally, this is what it is, a hospital. I won’t be surprised if, in a few years, as and when the Government changes, it goes back to hosting the Legislative Assembly again.

The complete disappearance of the audio recording companies is another notable change: 10 years ago, we still had cassette labels, even though they were inching towards the production of CDs. Every December, we would have what was then called a ‘Sankara Hall sale’ of cassettes and CDs. During the December season, people flocked towards the hall in hundreds. It reached a point where billing the cassettes would take a minimum of half an hour. It was an institution, especially during the December season, but has now vanished. Today, the very idea of music being listened to on physical media, is completely forgotten. All of us listen on soundcloud, iTunes and so on; at worst, we own a hard drive. But that’s about it.

Today, I would say, that in the last 10 years, the growth of environmental awareness in Chennai has been phenomenal. This, I think, is a very positive development. Though people don’t have much idea as to what to do about it, everybody is still talking about it. Homes are worried; offices are worried; the whole conversation is about the fact that water is a finite resource; the acceptance that recycling is very much an option to reduce carbon footprint is common. Smartbike solutions have also started coming up across the city. All of these, combined, are working towards one direction where everyone is aware that they have only limited time to get their act cleaned up. 10 years ago, I think, this awareness was practically non-existent. On the same grounds, I would say heritage awareness has also increased a lot: of course, Mr Muthiah was the founding father but the media really took it upon itself to keep writing on heritage and that has been taken on by the electronic media. By electronic media, I mean YouTube channels and social media. So, the chances of demolishing a heritage building to make way for something new has come down in Government circles.

In 2009, there were still people who were referring to the city as Madras even though the name changed in 1996. Cut to 2019, I don’t think anybody refers to the city as Madras anymore. To the new generation, the city is Chennai. That, I believe, is a big change. After these many years, the name change has finally stuck.

As told to Gowri S