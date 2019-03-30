Youth with a purpose

On the last Saturday of every month, Youth Alliance, a not-for-profit focussed on youth leadership, holds interactive sessions on a variety of topics. The event is called Action Learning Saturdays, and this time, it spotlights conversations on child sexual abuse.

Why should you go?

“As adults – parents and teachers, especially – we must acknowledge child sexual abuse so that we can begin to have open, authentic conversations with children around it,” says Anisha Gupta, who is a part of the nine-member core team of the organisation.

What’s the organisation’s background?

They’ve been around since 2008, work with about 30 volunteers and focus on personal transformation. “If I am willing to change, through me and by me, change will happen in whichever sector I am in, and then in society,” says Gupta. The organisation runs programmes for people 18 to 30 years, and liaises with other NGOs to take various messages to people. This particular session, for instance, will be led by Deepti Mirani, from Parwarish, a company that works towards making a difference in parenting and teaching.

What are the other Saturdays like?

Usually, the groups get together to discuss a documentary, or they invite changemakers from the social sector to givetalks. The idea is to bring about long-term changes in mindset and lives.

What if you can’t make it this Saturday?

The group runs a programme called Gramya Manthan, in which they take college students or early-career youth to pockets of rural India for an immersive experience. The aim is “to understand how our realities are interconnected.” In June, they go to areas around Kanpur and in December they take close to 35 people to Kutch. This is a great starting point for those who are thinking of transitioning into the social sector.

At 3:30 p.m., B 94, Second floor, Lajpat Nagar 1; For details, call +91 9560067959