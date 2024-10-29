GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch: Women of Sri Lanka’s Arugam Bay make waves in surfing

| Video Credit: Meera Srinivasan

A girls’ surf team makes waves in Sri Lanka’s Arugam Bay, finding ways to break gender norms and turn the tide

Updated - October 29, 2024 07:39 pm IST

Meera Srinivasan
Meera Srinivasan

Arugam Bay, located in Sri Lanka’s south-eastern Ampara district, is well known as the island’s surf capital. For years, it has been drawing scores of tourists from around the world and hosted international surfing contests. But it is quite significant for yet another reason, the Arugam Bay Girls Surf Club.

The sight of a local woman carrying her surfboard and heading to the beach was not something residents were used to until some years ago. But in 2011, W.L. Shamali Sanjaya, 36, was among the first women from the village to take up surfing. Watching her a few more Tamil and Sinhalese women signed up to learn to surf and by 2018.

Reporting: Meera Srinivasan

Visuals: Meera Srinivasan and Arugam Bay girls club

Production and Voiceover: Yuvasree S

Published - October 29, 2024 07:34 pm IST

