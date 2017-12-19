Preventive measures

For seventeen years, he has been advocating for road safety but he is still as enthusiastic about the subject as he was when her made his foray into activism. His heart bleeds for innocent commuters or pedestrians, who end up losing their lives because of recklessness of drunk drivers. Prince Singhal, founder of Community against Drunken Driving, is assertive while speaking up for the rights of those unfortunate souls who end up as sitting ducks due to rash driving. He started this crusade against drivers who take the wheels in an inebriated state. In fact, he recently filed a public interest litigation in the Delhi High Court based on the growing incidence of consumption and sale of alcohol to those under 25 years.

Singhal says, “As a follow-up action, I met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the issue of age check at bars, pubs, liquor vends, hotels, clubs and all food and beverage outlets serving alcohol. These were based on the PIL filed by me in the High Court, which issued notice to the Delhi Government on forming a policy on this matter within three months.”

He further says: “I also briefed him about the importance of having mandatory age check as youngsters are vulnerable and unable to handle the effect of alcohol resulting in motor vehicle crashes, drunk driving brawls, molestation, and in several circumstances, deaths of innocent. The CM agreed to make a policy and asked his office to take immediate action on framing the same.”

Initially, when he started his journey, he was at the receiving end of friends and relatives. “My well wishers blamed me for spoiling my youth as I left a high flying corporate job to save innocent lives lost on the road. I was just 25 then.”

Working with cops

In 2001, he started CADD in association with the Delhi Police. “Those were early days and in the beginning it seemed an uphill task as the police did not have a single alcohol meter. Not even a solitary breath analyser; that was the level of their ignorance. But I have been closely working with them and today I have many DCPs as my friends. All these years I have been closely working with the Delhi Police but when it comes to work there is no friendship. I maintain a professional relationship while working with them in order to enforce law and conduct drives and arrest offenders.”

On the ramifications of media scrutiny of alleged drunk driving cases involving Bollywood star Salman Khan and socialite Sanjeev Nanda, Prince Singhal says: “Earlier only celebrities were hauled up but now it can be anyone. With the social media being active, even accidents due to drunken driving occurring in remote areas are getting reported. Consequently, pressure is being mounted on the police and State Transport departments to book offenders under the right section of IPC and Motor Vehicle Act. Hence I feel that with time, we would be able to see public support and involvement in smallest of accidents happening because of drunk driving.”

On what he want from policy makers, he says: “To stringently punish drunk drivers with a minimum sentence of upto 10 years, legislation on drunk driving needs to be under a separate section under the IPC and the Motor Vehicle Act. There should be immediate focus on addressing 4E’s of road safety including education, environment, enforcement and engineering. Drunk driving enforcement should be a continuous process.”

Throwing light on his New Year awareness campaign, Prince Singhal says: “We would be running campaigns with 1,000 pubs and bars across the country. Short films of 45 seconds will talk about how one can lose life due to irresponsibility of others. We would be showing ten films and songs by Bobby Cash would be launched soon.”