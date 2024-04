April 10, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A 53-year-old man has been arrested under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act for sexually assaulting a child in Manapparai. A girl child was allegedly sexually assaulted by a villager P.Mookan, 53, at Marungapuri union under Valanadu police station limit. Based on a complaint from the girl’s parents, the police from All Women Police Station in Manapparai arrested the accused.